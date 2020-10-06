USA: Amnesty International delivers one million signatures calling for justice for George Floyd Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Amnesty International has delivered more than one million signatures from around the world to US Attorney General William Barr demanding justice for George Floyd, a Black man killed by police in Minneapolis Minnesota on 25 May 2020. The letter, which can be found here, conveys Amnesty International's grave concerns about racist policing practices used disproportionately against Black people in the USA, and demands the police officers involved in the killing of George Floyd be held accountable. "It is shameful that over four months have gone by since the horrifying killing of George Floyd without any meaningful commitments from the US government to prevent this kind of crime from occurring...


