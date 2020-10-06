|
USA: Amnesty International delivers one million signatures calling for justice for George Floyd
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Amnesty International has delivered more than one million signatures from around the world to US Attorney General William Barr demanding justice for George Floyd, a Black man killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 25 May 2020. The letter, which can be found here, conveys Amnesty International’s grave concerns about racist policing practices used disproportionately against Black people in the USA, and demands the police officers involved in the killing of George Floyd be held accountable. “It is shameful that over four months have gone by since the horrifying killing of George Floyd without any meaningful commitments from the US government to prevent this kind of crime from occurring...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
George Floyd Man killed during Minneapolis police arrest in 2020
Ex-officer charged in Floyd's death posts $1M bond
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:14Published
Derek Chauvin: George Floyd murder suspect released from jail on $1m bailEx-policeman Derek Chauvin awaits trial over the killing of black American man George Floyd in May.
BBC News
Derek Chauvin freed on bail over George Floyd killingThe former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd posted bail on Wednesday and was released from prison.According to court..
New Zealand Herald
Derek Chauvin, ex-police officer accused of killing George Floyd, out on $1 million bailFormer Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who is accused of killing George Floyd has been released from jail.
USATODAY.com
Amnesty International London-based international human rights organization
Covid: Care homes policies violated human rights, says AmnestyAmnesty International calls for an inquiry, saying some residents were denied access to medical help.
BBC News
Deaths at Saudi Arabia detention centre for Ethiopians - AmnestyThousands of detainees are facing "unimaginable cruelty", Amnesty International says.
BBC News
'NGOs should adhere to all laws': MEA on Amnesty International closing in India
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:48Published
William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General
Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Judge halts Trump, Barr law enforcement reportThe commission on "Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice" was helmed by Attorney General Barr.
CBS News
Federal judge halts work of Trump's national law enforcement commission after NAACP complaintThe order comes weeks before the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice was due to deliver findings to Attorney General..
USATODAY.com
1,600 former Justice Department lawyers accuse Barr of using DOJ to help Trump in electionIn an open letter, former Justice Department attorneys expressed concerns Thursday that Attorney General William Barr is using the power of the agency to help..
USATODAY.com
Minneapolis Largest city in Minnesota
Derek Chauvin, Ex-Officer Charged in George Floyd’s Death, Released on BailThe former Minneapolis police officer is awaiting trial on murder and manslaughter charges after a video captured him kneeling on Mr. Floyd’s neck in May.
NYTimes.com
Minnesota State in the northern central United States
White House outbreak may have exposed thousands from Atlanta to MinnesotaOfficials exposed to COVID-19 at the White House went on to other functions, often without masks, potentially exposing thousands.
USATODAY.com
U.S. states see record rises in COVID-19 cases
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:46Published
They Cheered Trump in Minnesota, the Last Big Rally Before His Covid TestAfter the president tested positive, some Minnesota Republicans were undergoing tests, while others said they were unconcerned about potential risks of the..
NYTimes.com
Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump at packed rally hours before positive diagnosisJust a day before Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus, the US president was filmed throwing hats out to a keen crowd in Minnesota.The president spent..
New Zealand Herald
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this