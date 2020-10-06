Global  
 

USA: Amnesty International delivers one million signatures calling for justice for George Floyd

USA: Amnesty International delivers one million signatures calling for justice for George FloydAmnesty International has delivered more than one million signatures from around the world to US Attorney General William Barr demanding justice for George Floyd, a Black man killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 25 May 2020. The letter, which can be found here, conveys Amnesty International’s grave concerns about racist policing practices used disproportionately against Black people in the USA, and demands the police officers involved in the killing of George Floyd be held accountable. “It is shameful that over four months have gone by since the horrifying killing of George Floyd without any meaningful commitments from the US government to prevent this kind of crime from occurring...
News video: Fmr. officer charged in Floyd's death released on $1 million bond

Fmr. officer charged in Floyd's death released on $1 million bond 01:14

 Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, has been released from a correctional facility after posting a $1 million bond, according to court records. Freddie Joyner has more.

George Floyd George Floyd Man killed during Minneapolis police arrest in 2020

Ex-officer charged in Floyd's death posts $1M bond [Video]

Ex-officer charged in Floyd's death posts $1M bond

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, has been released from a correctional facility after posting a $1 million bond, according to court records. Freddie Joyner has more.

Derek Chauvin: George Floyd murder suspect released from jail on $1m bail

 Ex-policeman Derek Chauvin awaits trial over the killing of black American man George Floyd in May.
Derek Chauvin freed on bail over George Floyd killing

 The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd posted bail on Wednesday and was released from prison.According to court..
Derek Chauvin, ex-police officer accused of killing George Floyd, out on $1 million bail

 Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who is accused of killing George Floyd has been released from jail.
Amnesty International Amnesty International London-based international human rights organization

Covid: Care homes policies violated human rights, says Amnesty

 Amnesty International calls for an inquiry, saying some residents were denied access to medical help.
Deaths at Saudi Arabia detention centre for Ethiopians - Amnesty

 Thousands of detainees are facing "unimaginable cruelty", Amnesty International says.
'NGOs should adhere to all laws': MEA on Amnesty International closing in India [Video]

'NGOs should adhere to all laws': MEA on Amnesty International closing in India

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that NGOs must adhere to Indian laws. Srivastava was speaking on Amnesty International shutting operations in India. "The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a press release on this issue. NGOs are expected to adhere to all laws with respect to foreign funding. Expect other govts to not condone contraventions of Indian laws by any entity," Srivastava said. Human rights watchdog Amnesty International recently shut operations in India. Operations halted after government froze several of organizations bank account. In november 2019, CBI had raided Amnesty India’s offices in Bengaluru. The non-profit organization was accused of receiving foreign funds.

William Barr William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General

Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine [Video]

Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine

US Attorney General William Barr was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus at a White House reception where attendees didn't wear masks. However, Business Insider reports Barr has refused to self-quarantine. The September 26 reception for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett has since been identified as a possible superspreader event. That designation came after several Republican lawmakers and White House associates announced they had tested positive for coronavirus.

Judge halts Trump, Barr law enforcement report

 The commission on "Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice" was helmed by Attorney General Barr.
Federal judge halts work of Trump's national law enforcement commission after NAACP complaint

 The order comes weeks before the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice was due to deliver findings to Attorney General..
1,600 former Justice Department lawyers accuse Barr of using DOJ to help Trump in election

 In an open letter, former Justice Department attorneys expressed concerns Thursday that Attorney General William Barr is using the power of the agency to help..
Minneapolis Minneapolis Largest city in Minnesota

Derek Chauvin, Ex-Officer Charged in George Floyd’s Death, Released on Bail

 The former Minneapolis police officer is awaiting trial on murder and manslaughter charges after a video captured him kneeling on Mr. Floyd’s neck in May.
Minnesota Minnesota State in the northern central United States

White House outbreak may have exposed thousands from Atlanta to Minnesota

 Officials exposed to COVID-19 at the White House went on to other functions, often without masks, potentially exposing thousands.
U.S. states see record rises in COVID-19 cases [Video]

U.S. states see record rises in COVID-19 cases

Nine U.S. states have reported record increases in COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, as colder weather arrives. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

They Cheered Trump in Minnesota, the Last Big Rally Before His Covid Test

 After the president tested positive, some Minnesota Republicans were undergoing tests, while others said they were unconcerned about potential risks of the..
Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump at packed rally hours before positive diagnosis

 Just a day before Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus, the US president was filmed throwing hats out to a keen crowd in Minnesota.The president spent..
Ex-cop Derek Chauvin, charged for George Floyd's death, released on $1M bond [Video]

Ex-cop Derek Chauvin, charged for George Floyd's death, released on $1M bond

Ex-cop Derek Chauvin, charged for George Floyd's death, released on $1M bond

Michelle Obama slams Trump for 'failing to take this pandemic seriously' [Video]

Michelle Obama slams Trump for 'failing to take this pandemic seriously'

Michelle Obama said she's "feeling the consequences" of President Donald Trump's "failure" to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Driver Delivers Package and Smiles [Video]

Driver Delivers Package and Smiles

Occurred on September 25, 2020 / Derry, New Hampshire, USA Info from Licensor: "As I was waiting for a package to arrive, I received a notification that something was happening in my driveway. I..

