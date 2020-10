USPS says it’s too close to the election for most of Congress to inspect facilities Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The Postal Service is citing the Hatch Act, which prohibits civil servants from certain partisan activities, in rejecting tour requests as lawmakers ratchet up scrutiny over service delays and vote-by-mail issues. 👓 View full article

