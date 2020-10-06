Global  
 

No, the White House Isn’t Selling ‘Trump Defeats COVID’ Coins

WorldNews Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
No, the White House Isn’t Selling ‘Trump Defeats COVID’ CoinsSocial media lit up with posts about the White House gift shop’s offerings after President Donald Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center Monday. The gift shop started advertising “President Donald J. Trump Defeats COVID” coins over the weekend. The gift shop, however, is not affiliated with the White House. The...
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Website The White House Gift Shop Selling a ‘Trump Defeats COVID’ Commemorative Coin

Website The White House Gift Shop Selling a ‘Trump Defeats COVID’ Commemorative Coin 01:14

 Privately owned site The White House Gift Shop is already selling a “Trump Defeats COVID” commemorative coin.

Amanda Kloots Speaks Out Against Trump's "Don't Be Afraid of COVID" Tweet | THR News [Video]

Amanda Kloots Speaks Out Against Trump's "Don't Be Afraid of COVID" Tweet | THR News

Amanda Kloots often tries to stay out of politics, but on the three-month anniversary of the death of her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, she was moved to post an emotional, angry response to President Trump's "don't be afraid of COVID" tweet.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:49Published
U.S. military top brass go into self-quarantine [Video]

U.S. military top brass go into self-quarantine

[NFA] The U.S. military's Joint Chiefs of Staff have almost entirely gone into self-quarantine after the Coast Guard's No. 2 tested positive for the novel coronavirus following a top-level meeting at the Pentagon last week, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:35Published
Grief-Stricken, Triggered, And Overwhelmed? Psychologists Say Do These Two Things [Video]

Grief-Stricken, Triggered, And Overwhelmed? Psychologists Say Do These Two Things

Data suggests that for every person who dies of COVID-19, they leave behind nine family members. According to HuffPost, that means nearly 2 million people in the US theoretically have experienced the death of a close relative due to the disease. It's easy to be triggered by the news, especially when COVID-19-positive President Donald Trump turns it into a campaign photo op. If you're feeling overwhelmed with grief and frustration, mental health experts encourage taking action. Grieve openly.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published
'Be afraid of COVID. It can kill you' -Cuomo blasts Trump [Video]

'Be afraid of COVID. It can kill you' -Cuomo blasts Trump

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's message to Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 was "just more denial." Cuomo said, "No. Be afraid of COVID. It can kill you."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:01Published

President Trump's Wax Figure Put in Quarantine

 President Trump's in quarantine at the White House, and now his wax statue is getting a taste of what isolation feels like. The President's wax figure at Madame..
TMZ.com

White House physician says Trump experiencing 'no symptoms' of COVID-19

 White House physician Sean Conley said Tuesday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report White..
WorldNews

An infectious President Trump downplays coronavirus after return to White House

 President Trump downplayed the severity of the coronavirus after he returned to the White House Monday evening. He spent four days at Walter Reed National..
CBS News

What President Trump's release from Walter Reed means for his health and next steps

 CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus discusses President Trump's health based on his release from Walter Reed Medical Center, what kind of medical care he..
CBS News

'American Mussolini': Ex-Trump aide compares president to fascist dictator over balcony stunt

 A former Trump staffer on Monday compared the president to the fascist dictator Benito Mussolini after the commander-in-chief appeared on the White House balcony..
WorldNews

President Trump Tweets He's Feeling Great On First Full Day Back At White House [Video]

President Trump Tweets He's Feeling Great On First Full Day Back At White House

CBS4's Debra Alfarone reports from the White House.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:36Published
Trump vows US will not shut down economy again over COVID-19 [Video]

Trump vows US will not shut down economy again over COVID-19

Trump vows US will not shut down economy again over COVID-19

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:09Published
The White House declines contact tracing help [Video]

The White House declines contact tracing help

A federal health official says the White House has turned down offers from the CDC for help with contact tracing for coronavirus. According to the official, the center offered its help almost..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published

Meet the billionaire doctors behind Regeneron, the pharmaceutical company that developed Trump's experimental COVID-19 treatment

 The billionaire doctor behind the experimental Regeneron COVID-19 drug that Trump took said he was "conflicted" over the President's use of the drug.
Business Insider

White House Doctor: Trump Doing 'Extremely Well'

 President Donald Trump is doing "extremely well" and reporting no symptoms of COVID-19 the day after returning to the White House after being hospitalized with...
Newsmax

Contact Tracing Trump: The President's Days Before Positive COVID Test

Contact Tracing Trump: The President's Days Before Positive COVID Test Watch Video"The president is the most tested man in America," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters July 21. So how did he test positive...
Newsy Also reported by •NPRBusiness Insider

