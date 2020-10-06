|
No, the White House Isn’t Selling ‘Trump Defeats COVID’ Coins
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Social media lit up with posts about the White House gift shop’s offerings after President Donald Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center Monday. The gift shop started advertising “President Donald J. Trump Defeats COVID” coins over the weekend. The gift shop, however, is not affiliated with the White House. The...
