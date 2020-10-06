No, the White House Isn’t Selling ‘Trump Defeats COVID’ Coins

Grief-Stricken, Triggered, And Overwhelmed? Psychologists Say Do These Two Things



Data suggests that for every person who dies of COVID-19, they leave behind nine family members. According to HuffPost, that means nearly 2 million people in the US theoretically have experienced the death of a close relative due to the disease. It's easy to be triggered by the news, especially when COVID-19-positive President Donald Trump turns it into a campaign photo op. If you're feeling overwhelmed with grief and frustration, mental health experts encourage taking action. Grieve openly.

