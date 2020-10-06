|
VP debate: How to watch and when is the Kamala Harris and Mike Pence showdown
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Who: Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris What: 2020 Vice Presidential debate Where: University of Utah, Salt Lake City When: 7 October 2020 Timings: 7pm-8:30 MDT (Salt Lake City, Utah) 9pm EST to 10:30 EST (New York, New York) 6pm-7:30 PDT (LA California) 2am-3:30 BST (London England) What: 90 minute debate, hosted by USA Today’s Susan Page. Topics TBD On Wednesday (7 October), the vice president of the United States Mike Pence and VP candidate Kamala Harris will face each other in a debate that has been highly anticipated by voters. The debate will kick off at 9pm East Coast time and run...
|
|
|
|
