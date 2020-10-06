Global  
 

VP debate: How to watch and when is the Kamala Harris and Mike Pence showdown

Tuesday, 6 October 2020
VP debate: How to watch and when is the Kamala Harris and Mike Pence showdownWho: Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris What: 2020 Vice Presidential debate Where: University of Utah, Salt Lake City When: 7 October 2020 Timings: 7pm-8:30 MDT (Salt Lake City, Utah) 9pm EST to 10:30 EST (New York, New York) 6pm-7:30 PDT (LA California) 2am-3:30 BST (London England) What: 90 minute debate, hosted by USA Today’s Susan Page. Topics TBD On Wednesday (7 October), the vice president of the United States Mike Pence and VP candidate Kamala Harris will face each other in a debate that has been highly anticipated by voters. The debate will kick off at 9pm East Coast time and run...
News video: How are candidates making sure campaign events are safe?

How are candidates making sure campaign events are safe? 02:05

 Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence coming to the Valley Thursday.

