VP debate: How to watch and when is the Kamala Harris and Mike Pence showdown

Watch why this Tamil Nadu village is adorned with posters of Kamala Harris



Posters of Kamala Harris have been up in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, days after she was nominated as the Vice Presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. The posters which wish her success have been put up in many parts of the town by locals. Kamala Harris’ grandfather PV Gopalan was born in this village said a local and that’s why people are now putting up posters to wish her success. Earlier the VP nominee’s niece had also put up pictures of Kamala Harris that were put up in Tamil Nadu. The posters read ‘PV Gopalan’s granddaughter is victorious’. Kamala Harris has been nominated as Democratic party’s Vice Presidential candidate and is the first woman of colour to be elected for the post. Kamala Harris’s mother was Indian and her father was Jamaican. During her maiden address as the VP candidate she reflected on her proud Indian heritage and recalled how her mother always wanted to instill in her a ‘love for good idli’. Watch the full video for all the details.

