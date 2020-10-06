Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House physician says Trump experiencing 'no symptoms' of COVID-19

WorldNews Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
White House physician says Trump experiencing 'no symptoms' of COVID-19White House physician Sean Conley said Tuesday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report White House Gift Shop selling 'Trump Defeats COVID' commemorative coin Biden says he should not have called Trump a clown in first debate MORE is reporting “no symptoms” after being discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center during his...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: White House Physician 'Cautiously Optimistic' About President Donald Trump's Condition

White House Physician 'Cautiously Optimistic' About President Donald Trump's Condition 01:43

 The White House physician said Saturday night while the medical team is cautiously optimistic about President Donald Trump's condition, they are "not yet out of the woods." Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Donald Trump Won’t Participate in Second Debate | THR News [Video]

Donald Trump Won’t Participate in Second Debate | THR News

On Thursday, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that the second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden would proceed with a new format and go virtual.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:36Published

Do voters trust mail-in ballots?

 "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan sat down with a group of Trump and Biden supporters for a look at how they intend on voting in the 2020 election.
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: President Donald Trump refuses virtual debate after virus diagnosis

 President Donald Trump has declared he will skip next week's debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden after organisers said it would be held virtually due to..
New Zealand Herald

Biden campaign fly swatters sell out after viral Pence moment

 "Truth over flies," the blue swatter reads.
CBS News

Trump and Biden say they won't participate in virtual debate

 After President Trump announced he won't participate in next week's virtual debate, Joe Biden said he plans to take questions directly from voters instead. CBS..
CBS News

Sean Conley Sean Conley American physician and Physician to the President

What to know about HIPAA, from the congresswoman who wrote the law

 White House physician Dr. Sean Conley has invoked HIPAA several times while fielding questions about President Trump's condition.
CBS News

In new memo, Trump's doctor says president told him "I feel great!"

 The president's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said that Trump had been symptom-free for over 24 hours.
CBS News
U.S. military top brass go into self-quarantine [Video]

U.S. military top brass go into self-quarantine

[NFA] The U.S. military's Joint Chiefs of Staff have almost entirely gone into self-quarantine after the Coast Guard's No. 2 tested positive for the novel coronavirus following a top-level meeting at the Pentagon last week, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:35Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's doctor gives briefing, declines to reveal scan results

 US President Donald Trump's doctor, Navy Commander Sean Conley, has delivered an upbeat afternoon briefing on Monday (US time) and said the president could..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Covid-19: Trump aide threw big wedding amid restrictions

 Mark Meadows was among 70 guests at the wedding for his daughter in May, amid limits on gatherings.
BBC News
Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills [Video]

Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills

[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said legislation to help airline companies survive the fallout could only move through Congress with guarantees that lawmakers will work on a more comprehensive aid bill to help the unemployed, small businesses and revenue-depleted state and local governments. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:30Published
Whitmer slams Trump's rhetoric after kidnapping plot [Video]

Whitmer slams Trump's rhetoric after kidnapping plot

At a news conference on Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer accused President Donald Trump of encouraging extremist groups like the "sick and depraved men" that targeted her in a thwarted plot to kidnap her before the Nov. 3 election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:28Published
Trump appeals to senior citizens in new Twitter video [Video]

Trump appeals to senior citizens in new Twitter video

President Donald Trump sought to appeal to the nation's senior citizenpopulation Thursday, in another new video released on Twitter. Speaking on theWhite House South Lawn, Trump started the video by addressing his "favoritepeople in the world, the seniors."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:24Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Top Republican Mitch McConnell avoids White House over Covid-19

 The Senate leader said he has not visited in-person since August, citing a lack of virus precautions.
BBC News

Kansas football coach Les Miles tests positive for COVID-19

 Kansas University confirmed Thursday that football coach Les Miles has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Jayhawks are off this weekend.
USATODAY.com

McConnell says he hasn't been to the White House recently due to COVID

 The Senate majority leader indirectly criticized the White House's coronavirus safety measures, observing they're "different" from those in place in the Senate.
CBS News

Mark Cuban to Ted Cruz: White House could learn from NBA on COVID-19

 The Twitter feud between the the Dallas Mavericks owner and U.S. Senator continued.
USATODAY.com

Rudy Giuliani Rudy Giuliani American attorney and politician

Trump blames media for focus on COVID-19

 Less than 24 hours after his return to the White House after being treated for COVID-19 at a nearby hospital, President TrumpDonald John TrumpState Department..
WorldNews
U.S. sanctions Russia-linked Ukrainian lawmaker [Video]

U.S. sanctions Russia-linked Ukrainian lawmaker

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a pro-Russian Ukrainian lawmaker linked to Republican efforts to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, accusing him of trying to interfere in the U.S. election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:47Published
Rudy Giuliani on Biden: 'He's a Trojan horse' [Video]

Rudy Giuliani on Biden: 'He's a Trojan horse'

Speaking on the final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani attacked Joe Biden, calling him a Trojan horse for 'his party's entire left wing.'

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:46Published

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Hospital in Maryland, United States

Facebook Removes Trump's Post Saying COVID-19 Is Less Deadly Than Flu [Video]

Facebook Removes Trump's Post Saying COVID-19 Is Less Deadly Than Flu

After being discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Trump Returns to White House After Being Discharged From Hospital [Video]

Trump Returns to White House After Being Discharged From Hospital

President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
Most Americans Disapprove of Trump's Response to Contracting COVID-19, Poll Says [Video]

Most Americans Disapprove of Trump's Response to Contracting COVID-19, Poll Says

Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus and admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday, He was discharged Monday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Related videos from verified sources

Florida not sharing weekly coronavirus reports provided by White House task force [Video]

Florida not sharing weekly coronavirus reports provided by White House task force

For months now, the White House Coronavirus Task Force has given Florida weekly reports and recommendations to fight COVID-19. But, unlike other states, Florida isn’t sharing the info with the..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:40Published
Trump, back in the Oval, seeks election boost [Video]

Trump, back in the Oval, seeks election boost

[NFA] Donald Trump's doctor said on Wednesday the president has had no COVID-19 symptoms for the past 24 hours, as the Republican seeks ways to get back to a normal working schedule and revive his..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published
Florida not releasing White House reports to public [Video]

Florida not releasing White House reports to public

Florida not releasing White House reports to public

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:18Published

Related news from verified sources

VP Debate: Kamala Harris calls Trump administration 'greatest failure in history of our country'

 Democratic Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris landed quick blows in the first and only VP debate against Donald Trump's running mate Mike Pence that got off...
Mid-Day

Trump hails experimental treatment for his virus recovery

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump credited an experimental drug treatment with helping his recovery from COVID-19 and suggested his diagnosis could be a...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Mashable

AP FACT CHECK: Pence echoes Trump misfires in VP debate

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Although more buttoned-up on the stage than his boss, Vice President Mike Pence nevertheless echoed many of President Donald Trump’s...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this