You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Employee: We Are Q. Citigroup: You Are Fired.



QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory that claims President Donald Trump is fighting a global elite cabal of satanic pedophile sex traffickers. Now, Business Insider reports Citigroup has fired a New.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:41 Published 22 minutes ago Certain Personality Traits Could Make You More Susceptible to Conspiracy Theories



A new study suggests you may already be more likely to believe fringe theories before you ever even hear them. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:54 Published 4 days ago Lawsuit alleges Facebook allowed militia groups to promote conspiracy theories that led to Rittenhouse shootings



Four people including the partner of one the victims in the deadly Kenosha shooting have filed a lawsuit against Facebook, members of two militia groups and Kyle Rittenhouse, alleging the social.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:37 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Facebook bans all QAnon groups as dangerous amid surging misinformation Facebook Inc on Tuesday classified the QAnon conspiracy theory movement as dangerous and began removing Facebook groups and pages as...

Upworthy 1 hour ago





Tweets about this