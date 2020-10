Sons of woman killed in 1997 collision with Scott Moe want personal apology Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The sons of a woman killed in a 1997 highway collision with Scott Moe say they're hurt and angry the leader of the Saskatchewan Party has never apologized to them. 👓 View full article

