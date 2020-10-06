Global  
 

Pelosi questions whether Trump taking steroids for COVID-19 impacted decision to halt coronavirus stimulus bill

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Election experts have warned the public to brace for days or even weeks for final results in the presidential race.
News video: Senate GOP's 3rd COVID-19 case complicates relief bill

Senate GOP's 3rd COVID-19 case complicates relief bill 01:40

 The renewed effort in the U.S. Congress to reach a fresh deal to pump coronavirus relief funds into the pandemic-hit economy has been further complicated by the news that President Donald Trump and three Senate Republicans have tested positive. Fred Katayama reports.

Trump pulls plug on COVID-19 relief talks [Video]

Trump pulls plug on COVID-19 relief talks

In a shocking move one day after leaving the hospital from a COVID-19 infection, President Trump ordered Republicans to walk away from economic stimulus talks. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:16Published

Covid-19 coronavirus: Trump halts pandemic relief talks until after election

 United States President Donald Trump said today that he has instructed aides to stop negotiating on another round of Covid-19 relief until after the..
New Zealand Herald

10/4: O'Brien, Pelosi, Gottlieb, Schechter

 This week on "Face the Nation", another bombshell for America to deal with as the government — and campaign 2020 — are thrown into turmoil after the..
CBS News
Pelosi says making progress on virus aid bill [Video]

Pelosi says making progress on virus aid bill

[NFA] U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said progress was being made on coronavirus relief legislation to respond to the economic fallout from a pandemic that has killed more than 207,000 Americans and thrown millions out of work. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:37Published

Trump backs out of relief talks as he continues to downplay virus

 President Trump says he's pulling out of talks for more coronavirus relief as he continues to downplay the threat of COVID-19. CBS News correspondent Nikole..
CBS News

For Trump, a Pattern of Denial, From the Virus to Russia to Climate Change

 The president’s preoccupation with demonstrating strength or rearranging facts to reinforce his worldview has led him, time and again, to downplay, ignore or..
NYTimes.com

Trump’s Return Leaves White House in Disarray as Infections Jolt West Wing

 The West Wing was mostly empty, cleared of aides who were sick or told to work from home, and staff in the White House residence were in full personal protective..
NYTimes.com

White House Covid cluster grows as top Trump adviser Stephen Miller tests positive

 Another of US President Donald Trump's top aides has tested positive for the coronavirus, as the cluster of infections connected to the White House continues to..
New Zealand Herald

Pelosi 'hopeful' COVID-19 stimulus deal will be reached [Video]

Pelosi 'hopeful' COVID-19 stimulus deal will be reached

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she hoped to have a coronavirus aid deal with the White House this week, after speaking with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for almost an hour. Colette..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published
Pelosi says $1.3 trillion WH offer not enough [Video]

Pelosi says $1.3 trillion WH offer not enough

[NFA] President Donald Trump is willing to sign a $1.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Friday, but Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:31Published

The New American ‘Cold-Civil-War’: Looking Beyond The Biden-Trump Debate – OpEd

The New American ‘Cold-Civil-War’: Looking Beyond The Biden-Trump Debate – OpEd Watching the Trump-Biden debate that night was quite an experience I had expected to be immersed in. Though a serious ritual of American democracy it is, my...
Eurasia Review

Supporters mirror Trump's rosy projection of virus infection

 CANTON, Ohio (AP) — As an infected President Donald Trump urged Americans not to fear the virus that has killed more than 1 million people worldwide, many of...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Trump's spokesperson latest in inner circle to test COVID positive

 US President Donald Trump's spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany on Monday became the latest person in his inner circle to test positive for Covid-19. McEnany...
Mid-Day


