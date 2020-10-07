Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I Can See Clearly Now' singer-songwriter Johnny Nash dies at 80

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Singer-songwriter Johnny Nash, best known for the 1972 hit song "I Can See Clearly Now," has died at age 80.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Johnny Nash Johnny Nash American pop singer-songwriter

'I Can See Clearly Now' Singer Johnny Nash Dead at 80

 Johnny Nash, the guy who sang the incredibly happy and infectious 1970s #1 hit, "I Can See Clearly Now," has died. The singer's son tells TMZ ... Johnny was at..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

Johnny Nash, 'I Can See Clearly Now' Singer, Dies At 80 [Video]

Johnny Nash, 'I Can See Clearly Now' Singer, Dies At 80

Johnny Nash, an American reggae and pop music singer-songwriter, best known in the US for the 1972 hit, "I Can See Clearly Now," died Tuesday at his home, his son confirmed to CBS Los Angeles. He was..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:33Published
In A Self-Described 'Plot Twist,' Niecy Nash Marries Musician Jessica Betts [Video]

In A Self-Described 'Plot Twist,' Niecy Nash Marries Musician Jessica Betts

Actor and comedian Niecy Nash announced on Monday that she was newly married to singer and songwriter Jessica Betts. Previously, Nash had been married for 13 years to ordained minister Don Nash, whom..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Johnny Nash, singer of ‘I Can See Clearly Now,’ dies at 80

 Johnny Nash, a singer-songwriter, actor and producer who rose from pop crooner to early reggae star to the creator and performer of the million-selling anthem...
Japan Today Also reported by •Just JaredTMZ.com

Tweets about this