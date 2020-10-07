|
Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed in a statement Tuesday....
