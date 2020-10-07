Global  
 

Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19

WorldNews Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed in a statement Tuesday....
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Trump Senior Advisor Stephen Miller Tests Positive For COVID-19

Trump Senior Advisor Stephen Miller Tests Positive For COVID-19 00:19

 Stephen Miller, a senior advisor to President Trump, has tested positive for COVID-19.

