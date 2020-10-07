|
Donald Trump just kicked the US economy in the teeth
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted that he has ordered the White House to stop negotiating with Democrats in the House of Representatives on another round of economic aid for the country. He says negotiations will...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
10/6/20: Red and BluePres. Trump calls off negations for COVID aid; The state of the 2020 race in Texas
CBS News
Trump backs out of relief talks as he continues to downplay virusPresident Trump says he's pulling out of talks for more coronavirus relief as he continues to downplay the threat of COVID-19. CBS News correspondent Nikole..
CBS News
Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed in a statement Tuesday....
WorldNews
For Trump, a Pattern of Denial, From the Virus to Russia to Climate ChangeThe president’s preoccupation with demonstrating strength or rearranging facts to reinforce his worldview has led him, time and again, to downplay, ignore or..
NYTimes.com
Trump’s Return Leaves White House in Disarray as Infections Jolt West WingThe West Wing was mostly empty, cleared of aides who were sick or told to work from home, and staff in the White House residence were in full personal protective..
NYTimes.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Biden team boosts COVID-19 protocols
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:31Published
Trump abruptly ends coronavirus stimulus bill negotiationsPresident Trump has abruptly ended negotiations with Democrats over a new COVID stimulus bill, sending the stock market reeling by saying there will be no deal..
CBS News
U.S. stocks drop as Trump calls off stimulus talks until after electionNEW YORK, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- Wall Street's major averages finished lower on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would halt negotiations with..
WorldNews
Howard alumni eager to see Harris in first debate
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:27Published
United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress
Eye Opener: Trump tests positive for COVID-19President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. Also, the House of Representatives passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus..
CBS News
House to vote on COVID-19 stimulus bill opposed by Senate as negotiations stall outThe bill will likely pass the House, but will face opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate.
USATODAY.com
House to vote on new COVID-19 relief package as Pelosi negotiates with White HouseThe House of Representatives is set to vote on a new Democratic-led economic relief package known as the HEROES Act. It comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and..
CBS News
Pelosi warns House could be forced to decide presidential electionIn a letter to her Democratic colleagues, Pelosi underscored the need for Democrats to expand their majority in the House and win control of state House..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this