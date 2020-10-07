|
Facebook bans QAnon conspiracy theory groups amid misinformation surge
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Social media giant Facebook has announced that it will ban all groups "representing" QAnon, classifying the conspiracy theory movement as dangerous. The restrictions will also extend to Facebook-owned Instagram. ......
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Facebook American online social networking service
DNA Special: Cybercrime against women at its peak, close to 60 percent women victims of online abuseDue to online abuse, 74 percent women on Facebook have to block someone or something. This number is even higher when it comes to Instagram.
DNA
Facebook to ban groups that support QanonFacebook said it will ban groups that openly support QAnon, the baseless conspiracy theory that paints President Donald Trump as a secret warrior against a..
New Zealand Herald
Facebook bans QAnon pages, groups and Instagram accountsThe group has been criticized for spreading misinformation and encouraging abuse online.
CBS News
House panel issues scathing Big Tech complaint
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:58Published
QAnon American far-right conspiracy theory
Facebook's new QAnon strategy: Remove conspiracy group's presence from any pages, groups and Instagram accountsFacebook says it is escalating a campaign against conspiracy group QAnon and will remove any pages, groups and Instagram accounts tied to the group.
USATODAY.com
Facebook completely bans QAnon and labels it a ‘militarized social movement’Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Facebook has banned all forms of content related to the radical fringe conspiracy group QAnon with the..
The Verge
Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this