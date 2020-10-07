Global  
 

Facebook bans QAnon conspiracy theory groups amid misinformation surge

WorldNews Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Facebook bans QAnon conspiracy theory groups amid misinformation surgeSocial media giant Facebook has announced that it will ban all groups "representing" QAnon, classifying the conspiracy theory movement as dangerous. The restrictions will also extend to Facebook-owned Instagram. ......
DNA Special: Cybercrime against women at its peak, close to 60 percent women victims of online abuse

 Due to online abuse, 74 percent women on Facebook have to block someone or something. This number is even higher when it comes to Instagram.
DNA

Facebook to ban groups that support Qanon

 Facebook said it will ban groups that openly support QAnon, the baseless conspiracy theory that paints President Donald Trump as a secret warrior against a..
New Zealand Herald

Facebook bans QAnon pages, groups and Instagram accounts

 The group has been criticized for spreading misinformation and encouraging abuse online.
CBS News
House panel issues scathing Big Tech complaint [Video]

House panel issues scathing Big Tech complaint

The U.S. House of Representatives antitrust subcommittee's findings on abuse of market power by four large tech companies took Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Alphabet's Google to task in a scathing take-down for what the committee saw as a gross abuse of power aimed at squelching competition. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:58Published

Facebook's new QAnon strategy: Remove conspiracy group's presence from any pages, groups and Instagram accounts

 Facebook says it is escalating a campaign against conspiracy group QAnon and will remove any pages, groups and Instagram accounts tied to the group.
USATODAY.com

Facebook completely bans QAnon and labels it a ‘militarized social movement’

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Facebook has banned all forms of content related to the radical fringe conspiracy group QAnon with the..
The Verge

