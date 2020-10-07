|
Match-fixing investigation launched over French Open match
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
A women's doubles match at the ongoing 2020 French Open tournament is under investigation by the Paris prosecutor's office due to irregular betting patterns. ......
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
French Open French Open Tennis Championships
‘The conditions are an advantage for Novak Djokovic,’ says Grand Slam legendBoris Becker says the conditions at Roland Garros this year are ‘an advantage’ to Novak Djokovic. Traditionally, the French Open is Rafael Nadal’s kingdom,..
WorldNews
Elina Svitolina – Ukrainian sensationally lost the 131st racket of the world at Roland GarrosElina Svitolina flew out in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros, losing two sets to Argentine Nadia Podroska. The Ukrainian suffered a...
WorldNews
Collins takes 'untraditional route' to quarterfinalsDanielle Collins will face Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over Tunisian 30th seed Ons..
WorldNews
Paris Capital of France
Collins ends Jabeur’s historic run to reach French Open quarter-finalsSign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City PARIS (Reuters) – Unseeded Danielle Collins..
WorldNews
Paris cafes shut as Europe confronts rising number of casesA second wave of the coronavirus in Europe has forced Paris to close its iconic cafes with France reporting nearly 17,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday..
WorldNews
Covid 19 coronavirus: Paris on maximum virus alert as infections spikeFrench authorities placed the Paris region on maximum virus alert on Monday, banning festive gatherings and requiring all bars to close but allowing restaurants..
New Zealand Herald
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this