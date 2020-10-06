Global  
 

Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

Tuesday, 6 October 2020
Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65NEW YORKEddie Van Halen, the guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band Van Halen into one of hard rock’s biggest groups, fueled the unmistakable fiery solo in Michael Jackson’s hit “Beat It” and became elevated to the status of rock god, has died. He was 65 A person close to Van Halen’s family confirmed the rocker died Tuesday due to cancer. The person was not authorized to publicly release details in advance of an official announcement. With his distinct solos, Eddie Van Halen fueled the ultimate California party band and helped knock disco off the charts starting in the late 1970s with his band’s self-titled debut album and then with the blockbuster...
News video: Eddie Van Halen Dies Of Cancer At 65

Eddie Van Halen Dies Of Cancer At 65 03:10

 Rock legend Eddie Van Halen died Tuesday of cancer at the age of 65.

Guitar legend Eddie Van Halen dies at age 65

 Guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen died after a long battle with cancer at the age of 65. Jamie Yuccas has a look back at his life.
Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65 [Video]

Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65

Revered rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65 following abattle with cancer, his son has said. Van Halen was part of the classic VanHalen line-up alongside his brother Alex, Michael Anthony on bass and DavidLee Roth singing.

Eddie Van Halen, rock guitar legend, dies of cancer at age 65

 Musician Eddie Van Halen has died after a battle with throat cancer. The legendary guitarist and co-founder of band Van Halen was 65.
Rock star Eddie Van Halen has died at age 65

 Eddie Van Halen, iconic guitarist and founding member of the popular rock band bearing his name, has died at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer. CBS..
Virtuoso Rock Guitar Legend Eddie Van Halen Dies At Age 65 [Video]

Virtuoso Rock Guitar Legend Eddie Van Halen Dies At Age 65

Ken Bastida on the passing of rock guitar wizard Eddie Van Halen from cancer at the age of 65 (10-6-2020)

Valerie Bertinelli Shares Emotional Message To Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen [Video]

Valerie Bertinelli Shares Emotional Message To Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen

Valerie Bertinelli took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to share a touching message to her late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen.

Eddie Van Halen Dies Following Battle With Cancer [Video]

Eddie Van Halen Dies Following Battle With Cancer

Eddie Van Halen, the lead guitarist of the legendary rock group Van Halen, died Tuesday morning. Wolf Van Halen, Eddie and Valerie Bertinelli's son, said his father died after a "long and arduous..

Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65 NEW YORK — Eddie Van Halen, the guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band Van Halen into one of hard rock’s biggest...
