U.S. stocks drop as Trump calls off stimulus talks until after election

JPMorgan: The S&P 500 Will Surge 12% In Sept. 2021



On Tuesday, JPMorgan's Grace Peters told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" the S&P 500 could hit 3,750 by September 2021. Business Insider reports that would represent a 12% premium over Tuesday's closing price of 3,335.47. On the outlook for US stocks, she said, "We can see around a 10% upside over a 12-month view." Peters said investors should look at areas that have seen "structural growth" like construction, healthcare, and digital-transformation.

