U.S. stocks drop as Trump calls off stimulus talks until after election

WorldNews Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
U.S. stocks drop as Trump calls off stimulus talks until after electionNEW YORK, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- Wall Street's major averages finished lower on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would halt negotiations with Democrats on a new coronavirus relief package. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 375.88 points, or 1.34 percent, to 27,772.76. The S&P 500...
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Trump Pulls Plug On Stimulus Talks, Pelosi Fumes

Trump Pulls Plug On Stimulus Talks, Pelosi Fumes 00:44

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted his decision to end all stimulus talks until after the general election in November. Talks had been going on between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Pelosi for nearly a week and a half since late September. According to Business Insider, House Speaker...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

10/6/20: Red and Blue

 Pres. Trump calls off negations for COVID aid; The state of the 2020 race in Texas
CBS News

Trump backs out of relief talks as he continues to downplay virus

 President Trump says he's pulling out of talks for more coronavirus relief as he continues to downplay the threat of COVID-19. CBS News correspondent Nikole..
CBS News

Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19

 Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed in a statement Tuesday....
WorldNews

For Trump, a Pattern of Denial, From the Virus to Russia to Climate Change

 The president’s preoccupation with demonstrating strength or rearranging facts to reinforce his worldview has led him, time and again, to downplay, ignore or..
NYTimes.com

Trump’s Return Leaves White House in Disarray as Infections Jolt West Wing

 The West Wing was mostly empty, cleared of aides who were sick or told to work from home, and staff in the White House residence were in full personal protective..
NYTimes.com

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

 NEW YORK — Eddie Van Halen, the guitar virtuoso whose blinding speed, control and innovation propelled his band Van Halen into one of hard rock’s biggest..
WorldNews

VP debate: How to watch and when is the Kamala Harris and Mike Pence showdown

 Who: Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris What: 2020 Vice Presidential debate Where: University of Utah, Salt Lake City When: 7 October 2020..
WorldNews

'SNL' COVID-19 plan? $150 checks for audience members to meet New York restrictions

 New York's COVID-19 rules only allow television shows to have a live audience if it is made up of paid cast, crew or employees.
USATODAY.com

Human Rights Watch accuses NYPD of planning assault on protesters in the Bronx

 A new Human Rights Watch report claims New York City police officers deliberately assaulted protesters in the Bronx earlier this summer. Human Rights Watch..
CBS News

Xinhua News Agency Xinhua News Agency Official press agency of the People's Republic of China

Kyrgyz president conducts dialogues with political forces

 BISHKEK, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov has held talks with all political forces, the president's press secretary Tolgonai Stamalieva..
WorldNews

Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 0500 GMT, Oct. 3

 BEIJING, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed...
WorldNews

Iran confirms 3,582 new COVID-19 cases, 457,219 in total

 TEHRAN, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Iran announced on Wednesday 3,582 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of confirmed infections to 457,219. Sima Sadat Lari,..
WorldNews

Serena Williams withdraws from French Open due to Achilles injury

 PARIS, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- No. 6 seed Serena Williams was forced to pull out of the French Open ahead of her second-round match against Bulgarian Tsvetana..
WorldNews

Wall Street Wall Street Street in Manhattan, New York

Trump pulls plug on COVID-19 relief talks [Video]

Trump pulls plug on COVID-19 relief talks

In a shocking move one day after leaving the hospital from a COVID-19 infection, President Trump ordered Republicans to walk away from economic stimulus talks. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:16Published
Wall Street drops after Trump calls off relief talks [Video]

Wall Street drops after Trump calls off relief talks

U.S. stocks fell sharply Tuesday to close lower after President Donald Trump said he was calling off negotiations with Democratic lawmakers on coronavirus relief legislation until after the election. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published

'Stock market up big': Wall Street recovers more losses on hopes of a stimulus

 Stocks are rising Monday, as hopes for economic aid from Washington help Wall Street shake off to Trump's positive test result for coronavirus,
USATODAY.com

Markets react to President Trump, first lady testing positive for COVID-19

 Wall Street opened higher Friday after President Trump tested positive for COVID-19. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joined “CBS This Morning” to..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Donald Trump just kicked the US economy in the teeth

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted that he has ordered the White House to stop negotiating with Democrats in the House of Representatives on another round..
WorldNews
Biden team boosts COVID-19 protocols [Video]

Biden team boosts COVID-19 protocols

[NFA] People surrounding Democratic nominee Joe Biden are taking heightened measures to protect the self-described "tactile politician" from a pandemic that has reached the White House, infecting President Donald Trump himself. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:31Published

Trump abruptly ends coronavirus stimulus bill negotiations

 President Trump has abruptly ended negotiations with Democrats over a new COVID stimulus bill, sending the stock market reeling by saying there will be no deal..
CBS News
Howard alumni eager to see Harris in first debate [Video]

Howard alumni eager to see Harris in first debate

[NFA] Fellow Howard University alumnae beam with pride as they discuss Senator Kamala Harris and her historic rise in American politics as she prepares for a high-stakes debate against Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:27Published

Dow Jones Industrial Average Dow Jones Industrial Average Stock market index

Markets Take a Tumble Over Trump's Positive Coronavirus Test [Video]

Markets Take a Tumble Over Trump's Positive Coronavirus Test

Dow futures slid more than 400 points in response to the news that President Donald Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Trump coronavirus: Dow set to fall as president, first lady test positive for COVID-19

 U.S. stocks were poised to open sharply lower Friday after President Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

U.S. stocks rally amid stimulus hopes

 NEW YORK, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks finished noticeably higher on Monday as market sentiment was lifted by hopes for a deal on a fresh coronavirus aid..
WorldNews
Dow drops more than 800 points [Video]

Dow drops more than 800 points

Wall Street's main indexes hit their lowest in nearly seven weeks Monday as concerns about fresh coronavirus-driven lockdowns and the inability of Congress to agree on more fiscal stimulus raised fears about another hit to the domestic economy. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published

S&P 500 Index S&P 500 Index Stock market index

U.S. stock futures and global shares fall on Trump's COVID news

 Both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials futures lost 1.9% on the news, as oil prices and Asian share prices slipped.
CBS News
JPMorgan: The S&P 500 Will Surge 12% In Sept. 2021 [Video]

JPMorgan: The S&P 500 Will Surge 12% In Sept. 2021

On Tuesday, JPMorgan's Grace Peters told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" the S&P 500 could hit 3,750 by September 2021. Business Insider reports that would represent a 12% premium over Tuesday's closing price of 3,335.47. On the outlook for US stocks, she said, "We can see around a 10% upside over a 12-month view." Peters said investors should look at areas that have seen "structural growth" like construction, healthcare, and digital-transformation.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:28Published

Japan's little-known Nikkei 500 hits record high, outperforms US S&P 500

 SYDNEY : The Nikkei 225 share average, Japan's best-known stock benchmark, on Monday still stood 40% below its historic peak hit three decades ago, while its..
WorldNews
Wall Street Confident Stocks Are On Course [Video]

Wall Street Confident Stocks Are On Course

Business Insider reports that US stocks are on course to close lower for a third consecutive week. The S&P 500 has lost nearly 9% since early September's record high. That decline was mainly driven by losses in the technology sector. But Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and Deutsche Bank are upbeat the US stock market sell-off is mostly over. Goldman Sachs kept its end-of year S&P 500 target to 3,600 by year end.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Related videos from verified sources

COVID-Stricken,Trump Spends First Day Home From Hospital; Ends Pandemic Aid Talks [Video]

COVID-Stricken,Trump Spends First Day Home From Hospital; Ends Pandemic Aid Talks

President Trump spent his first full day at the White House since he was hospitalized for COVID-19. He told the GOP to stop negotiating on a stimulus aid package until after the election.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:58Published
Trump Won't Allow Stimulus Package Talks To Continue Unless He's Reelected [Video]

Trump Won't Allow Stimulus Package Talks To Continue Unless He's Reelected

Business Insider reports there are still 11 million fewer Americans employed compared to before the pandemic hit in February. The pace of job growth is slowing, and Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published
Trump Orders Halt To Federal Stimulus Negotiations Until After Election [Video]

Trump Orders Halt To Federal Stimulus Negotiations Until After Election

President Donald Trump says he has told his aides to stop negotiating a new deal with Democrats.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:51Published

