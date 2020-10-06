|
‘The conditions are an advantage for Novak Djokovic,’ says Grand Slam legend
Boris Becker says the conditions at Roland Garros this year are ‘an advantage’ to Novak Djokovic. Traditionally, the French Open is Rafael Nadal’s kingdom, with the King of Clay winning 12 of his 19 Grand Slam titles in Paris. However, with the tournament taking place later in the year and with heavier balls than usual, Becker believes it’s the Serbian who has the edge this time around. “All in all the conditions are a small advantage for Djokovic,” Becker...
