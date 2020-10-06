Global  
 

‘The conditions are an advantage for Novak Djokovic,’ says Grand Slam legend

Tuesday, 6 October 2020
‘The conditions are an advantage for Novak Djokovic,’ says Grand Slam legendBoris Becker says the conditions at Roland Garros this year are ‘an advantage’ to Novak Djokovic. Traditionally, the French Open is Rafael Nadal’s kingdom, with the King of Clay winning 12 of his 19 Grand Slam titles in Paris. However, with the tournament taking place later in the year and with heavier balls than usual, Becker believes it’s the Serbian who has the edge this time around. “All in all the conditions are a small advantage for Djokovic,” Becker...
Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player

'Awkward' hitting another line judge - Djokovic

 Novak Djokovic says it was a "a very awkward situation" when a ball flew off his racquet into a line judge's face in his French Open win.
BBC News

French Open 2020: Novak Djokovic & Stefanos Tsitsipas reach Roland Garros quarter-finals

 Novak Djokovic reaches the French Open quarter-finals for an 11th successive year, while Stefanos Tsitsipas joins him for the first time.
BBC News

Djokovic wants line judges replaced by technology

 PARIS — Novak Djokovic’s relationship with line officials has been difficult of late and the Serbian risked their wrath again on Saturday when he suggested..
WorldNews

Djokovic cruises into fourth round after Altmaier stuns Berrettini

 World number one Novak Djokovic puts in another assured performance to beat Daniel Elahi Galan and reach the French Open fourth round.
BBC News

Boris Becker Boris Becker German tennis player

Boris Becker arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court [Video]

Boris Becker arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court

Tennis champion Boris Becker has denied a string of criminal charges over his bankruptcy as he was told he could face seven years in jail. The 52-year-old German, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is accused of not complying with obligations to disclose information. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:00Published
Boris Becker in court after being declared bankrupt [Video]

Boris Becker in court after being declared bankrupt

German tennis star Boris Becker is due in court accused of not complying withobligations to disclose information after being declared bankrupt in 2017.Becker, 52, who lives in London, is being prosecuted by the InsolvencyService.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

Grand Slam (tennis) Grand Slam (tennis) the four most important tennis tournaments

Serena withdraws from French Open [Video]

Serena withdraws from French Open

Serena Williams' search for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:09Published

French Open French Open French Open Tennis Championships

Match-fixing investigation launched over French Open match

 A women's doubles match at the ongoing 2020 French Open tournament is under investigation by the Paris prosecutor's office due to irregular betting patterns...
WorldNews

Elina Svitolina – Ukrainian sensationally lost the 131st racket of the world at Roland Garros

 Elina Svitolina flew out in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros, losing two sets to Argentine Nadia Podroska. The Ukrainian suffered a...
WorldNews
French prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation [Video]

French prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation

French prosecutors say they have opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing involving a women's first-round doubles match at the French Open.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:53Published

Collins takes 'untraditional route' to quarterfinals

 Danielle Collins will face Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over Tunisian 30th seed Ons..
WorldNews

Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal Spanish tennis player

Swiatek shocks Halep at Roland Garros as Nadal takes leap into unknown

 h teenager Iga Swiatek shocked top seed and 2018 champion Simona Halep to reach the Roland Garros quarter-finals where she will face Italian qualifier Martina..
WorldNews

French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal sees off qualifier Sebastian Korda

 Rafael Nadal races into the quarter-finals with a demolition of American qualifier Sebastian Korda at Roland Garros.
BBC News

Rising American star Korda prepares to face Rafa - his idol, not his cat

 American prospect Sebastian Korda will take on his idol Rafael Nadal in the French Open fourth round on Sunday.
BBC News

Nadal storms into 4th round, Wawrinka crashes out of French Open

 (MENAFN - IANS) Paris, Oct 3 (IANS) Twelve time champion Rafael Nadal has stormed into the fourth round of the ongoing French Open tournament after h... ......
WorldNews

Paris Paris Capital of France

Collins ends Jabeur’s historic run to reach French Open quarter-finals

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City PARIS (Reuters) – Unseeded Danielle Collins..
WorldNews

Paris cafes shut as Europe confronts rising number of cases

 A second wave of the coronavirus in Europe has forced Paris to close its iconic cafes with France reporting nearly 17,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday..
WorldNews

Covid 19 coronavirus: Paris on maximum virus alert as infections spike

 French authorities placed the Paris region on maximum virus alert on Monday, banning festive gatherings and requiring all bars to close but allowing restaurants..
New Zealand Herald

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title? [Video]

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Djokovic's hunt for 18th Grand Slam begins with practice session [Video]

Djokovic's hunt for 18th Grand Slam begins with practice session

Novak Djokovic trains on Court Phillipe Chatrier as he fine tunes prep ahead of the French Open which begins on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:09Published
Djokovic targets Federer's records [Video]

Djokovic targets Federer's records

Novak Djokovic say's that he's aiming to beat Roger Federer's Grand Slam and world number one records. Djokovic also said Rafael Nadal is the number one favourite to claim a 13th French..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:15Published

Match-fixing investigation launched over French Open match

Match-fixing investigation launched over French Open match A women's doubles match at the ongoing 2020 French Open tournament is under investigation by the Paris prosecutor's office due to irregular betting patterns....
WorldNews

‘The conditions are an advantage for Novak Djokovic,’ says Grand Slam legend

Paris bars face possible closure as virus patients fill ICUs

 PARIS (AP) — With COVID-19 patients now filling about one-third of the intensive care units in the Paris area, France’s health minister threatened Thursday...
SeattlePI.com


