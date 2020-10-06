‘The conditions are an advantage for Novak Djokovic,’ says Grand Slam legend

Boris Becker arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court



Tennis champion Boris Becker has denied a string of criminal charges over his bankruptcy as he was told he could face seven years in jail. The 52-year-old German, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is accused of not complying with obligations to disclose information. Report by Blairm.

