Gettysburg 'ghosts' run across road in this bone-chilling video



Two "ghosts" at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, were spotted — 157 years after the infamous Civil War battle. See the spooky sight for yourself, filmed by New Jersey resident Greg Yuelling, as he drove.. Credit: nypost Duration: 00:46 Published 3 weeks ago

Chilling video appears to show apparitions of soldiers at the Civil War battle site in Gettysburg



This chilling video appears to show two apparitions running across the road at the famed Civil War battle site in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. The sinister footage was shot by Greg Yuelling, a 46-year-old.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:28 Published 3 weeks ago