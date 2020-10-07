Global  
 

Qld-NSW border clock may be reset as Sydney records three COVID cases

Sydney Morning Herald Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
NSW Health has 48 hours to trace the source of the new cases or Queensland will treat them as community transmission cases.
