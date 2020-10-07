Global  
 

Sachin Tendulkar hails 'special' Suryakumar Yadav after Mumbai Indians' IPL 2020 win vs Rajasthan Royals

DNA Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Sachin Tendulkar has hailed Suryakumar Yadav's knock of 79 as 'special' while many social media users wished he played for the Indian cricket team soon.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals all set to face Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals all set to face Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi 01:05

 Rajasthan Royals will face Mumbai Indians on October 06 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RR team players left their hotel from the UAE city. Rajasthan Royals, which lost its last two games, is on 5th place and MI is on 2nd in the IPL table after two consecutive wins in its previous outings.

