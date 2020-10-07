KKR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings best XI - KKR vs CSK LIVE at 7:30 PM
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, IPL 13 KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Player List, KKR Dream11 Team Player List, CSK Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips and Kolkata...
Chennai Super Kings Head Coach Stephen Fleming on October 04 rated his team's bowling against Kings XI Punjab. He said, "Not bad, we had good moments. We lacked little bit of penetration. We kept our structure pretty well the fielding was steady at best. The key overs for me were from 17-20 when they...
Chennai Super Kings thumped Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in the 18th match of Indian Premier League 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kings XI Punjab's all rounder Mandeep Singh said that..
Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in the 18th match of Indian Premier League 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kings XI Punjab's all rounder Mandeep Singh in after match..