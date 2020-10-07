Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KKR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings best XI - KKR vs CSK LIVE at 7:30 PM

DNA Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, IPL 13 KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Player List, KKR Dream11 Team Player List, CSK Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips and Kolkata...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Had good moments, lacked little penetration: Stephen Fleming on CSK's bowling against KXIP

Had good moments, lacked little penetration: Stephen Fleming on CSK's bowling against KXIP 01:37

 Chennai Super Kings Head Coach Stephen Fleming on October 04 rated his team's bowling against Kings XI Punjab. He said, "Not bad, we had good moments. We lacked little bit of penetration. We kept our structure pretty well the fielding was steady at best. The key overs for me were from 17-20 when they...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming lauds Watson, Plessis's performance against Kings XI Punjab [Video]

IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming lauds Watson, Plessis's performance against Kings XI Punjab

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 4 lauded the performance of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis for their performance against Kings XI Punjab. He said that this kind of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
We didn't take wickets, game got slipped away: Mandeep after KXIP lose match from CSK [Video]

We didn't take wickets, game got slipped away: Mandeep after KXIP lose match from CSK

Chennai Super Kings thumped Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in the 18th match of Indian Premier League 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kings XI Punjab's all rounder Mandeep Singh said that..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
IPL 2020: Going to be tough from here, says Mandeep Singh after 3rd KXIP's consecutive defeat [Video]

IPL 2020: Going to be tough from here, says Mandeep Singh after 3rd KXIP's consecutive defeat

Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in the 18th match of Indian Premier League 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kings XI Punjab's all rounder Mandeep Singh in after match..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for KKR vs CSK IPL 2020

 KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, KKR...
DNA

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, 21st Match, IPL 2020 Abu Dhabi Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

 IPL 2020 Live Streaming - Where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, full squad: Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings will square off...
DNA

India- IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK: Match preview, Dream11 and stats

 (MENAFN - NewsBytes) The 21st game of IPL 2020 will see Kolkata Knight Riders facing Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi. Notably, the MS Dhon...
MENAFN.com


Tweets about this