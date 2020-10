'Blue budget for pink recession': Women left out of budget focused on youth and male industries Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Almost a million Australians could be stuck on JobSeeker for years after being excluded from the Morrison government's job-saving wage subsidy program. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Kate McGrath Pink Recession. Blue Budget. https://t.co/8xfeJNJgkc 14 hours ago TheMarketingGurl RT @billshortenmp: It is clear that COVID-19 is having a disproportionate impact on women. The Morrison Government’s response? Crickets.… 1 day ago boohoo RT @corporatefox: So many #CredibleWomen voices are speaking out https://t.co/WgCCDido5C 2 days ago B 💧🧼🧤😷 @corporatefox The phrase ‘pink recession’ is utterly demeaning. By definition, we must therefore be addressing the… https://t.co/lZ2ApwsuTX 2 days ago m_simpleton RT @phbarratt: Women have been 'left out' of budget focus Of course they have. #ScottyFromMarketing shares with Tony Abbott the view that… 3 days ago junglefruits RT @M88841571200: @murpharoo Very believable Anthony Albanese budget reply delivery. I have to agree, “a pink recession is to be answered b… 3 days ago Augustusone RT @InsidersABC: Almost a million Australians could be stuck on JobSeeker for years after being excluded from the wage subsidy program amid… 3 days ago Terry Holt RT @JulieCollinsMP: Australian women are being left behind. The Budget contains nothing to address significant job losses in industries dom… 3 days ago