Rafael Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match

WorldNews Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Rafael Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late matchPARIS: Having finished his quarter-final match at 1:26am local time in cold, windy conditions, Rafa Nadal questioned organisers' decision to schedule no fewer than five matches on the same court over the day. The 12-time Roland Garros champion was scheduled last on the main court and when he started his match the temperature was 13C with a cold wind...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: French prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation

French prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation 00:53

 French prosecutors say they have opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing involving a women's first-round doubles match at the French Open.

‘The conditions are an advantage for Novak Djokovic,’ says Grand Slam legend

 Boris Becker says the conditions at Roland Garros this year are ‘an advantage’ to Novak Djokovic. Traditionally, the French Open is Rafael Nadal’s kingdom,..
WorldNews

Swiatek shocks Halep at Roland Garros as Nadal takes leap into unknown

 h teenager Iga Swiatek shocked top seed and 2018 champion Simona Halep to reach the Roland Garros quarter-finals where she will face Italian qualifier Martina..
WorldNews

French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal sees off qualifier Sebastian Korda

 Rafael Nadal races into the quarter-finals with a demolition of American qualifier Sebastian Korda at Roland Garros.
BBC News

Rising American star Korda prepares to face Rafa - his idol, not his cat

 American prospect Sebastian Korda will take on his idol Rafael Nadal in the French Open fourth round on Sunday.
BBC News

Schwartzman Grinds Down Thiem In Five-hour Battle To Reach Semis

 PARIS: Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman outlasted Dominic Thiem in a brutal claycourt war of attrition to prevail 7-6(1) 5-7 6-7(6) 7-6(5) 6-2 and reach his first..
WorldNews

Match-fixing investigation launched over French Open match

 A women's doubles match at the ongoing 2020 French Open tournament is under investigation by the Paris prosecutor's office due to irregular betting patterns...
WorldNews

Elina Svitolina – Ukrainian sensationally lost the 131st racket of the world at Roland Garros

 Elina Svitolina flew out in the quarterfinals of Roland Garros, losing two sets to Argentine Nadia Podroska. The Ukrainian suffered a...
WorldNews

Collins ends Jabeur’s historic run to reach French Open quarter-finals

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City PARIS (Reuters) – Unseeded Danielle Collins..
WorldNews

Paris cafes shut as Europe confronts rising number of cases

 A second wave of the coronavirus in Europe has forced Paris to close its iconic cafes with France reporting nearly 17,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday..
WorldNews

