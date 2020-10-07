Rafael Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Having finished his quarter-final match at 1:26am local time in cold, windy conditions, Rafa Nadal questioned organisers' decision to schedule no fewer than five matches on the same court over the day. The 12-time Roland Garros champion was scheduled last on the main court and when he started his match the temperature was 13C with a cold wind...


