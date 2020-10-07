|
Brown bear 747 crowned fattest bear in Alaska
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
In Alaska’s annual battle of heavyweights, a salmon-chomping bruin named 747 – like the jetliner – has emerged as the most fabulously fat. The bear, one of more than 2,200 brown bears roaming Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve, was victorious on Tuesday after a week of frenzied online voting in what has become an...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alaska State in the United States
A champion has been crowned in Fat Bear WeekOne of the most famous viewing spots for the Coastal Brown Bear in Alaska is Brooks Falls in the Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska July 20th, 2014. |..
The Verge
The Fattest Bears in Alaska Want Your VoteEach year, people vote for the heftiest brown bear at the Katmai National Park and Preserve during the Fat Bear Week contest.
NYTimes.com
Remember Jumbo Loans? They're Still Around, But They're Not Easy To Get
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Fat Bear Week is the matchup 2020 needsBrown Bear, Ursos arctos, relaxing near creek Katmai, Alaska. | Photo by: David Tipling/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Sometimes, we need to..
The Verge
Katmai National Park and Preserve United States National Park and Preserve in southern Alaska
Who's the fattest? 'Earl of Avoirdupois,' bear 747, beats 'Chunk' in Fat Bear Week 2020 championshipThe annual tournament at Katmai National Park asks its social-media followers to vote for the bear that's packed on the most pre-hibernation pounds.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this