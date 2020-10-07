Global  
 

Brown bear 747 crowned fattest bear in Alaska

WorldNews Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Brown bear 747 crowned fattest bear in AlaskaIn Alaska’s annual battle of heavyweights, a salmon-chomping bruin named 747 – like the jetliner – has emerged as the most fabulously fat. The bear, one of more than 2,200 brown bears roaming Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve, was victorious on Tuesday after a week of frenzied online voting in what has become an...
Alaska Alaska State in the United States

A champion has been crowned in Fat Bear Week

 One of the most famous viewing spots for the Coastal Brown Bear in Alaska is Brooks Falls in the Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska July 20th, 2014.  |..
The Verge

The Fattest Bears in Alaska Want Your Vote

 Each year, people vote for the heftiest brown bear at the Katmai National Park and Preserve during the Fat Bear Week contest.
NYTimes.com
Fat Bear Week is the matchup 2020 needs

 Brown Bear, Ursos arctos, relaxing near creek Katmai, Alaska. | Photo by: David Tipling/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Sometimes, we need to..
The Verge

Katmai National Park and Preserve Katmai National Park and Preserve United States National Park and Preserve in southern Alaska

Who's the fattest? 'Earl of Avoirdupois,' bear 747, beats 'Chunk' in Fat Bear Week 2020 championship

 The annual tournament at Katmai National Park asks its social-media followers to vote for the bear that's packed on the most pre-hibernation pounds.
USATODAY.com

The Fat Bear Week winner is truly colossal

 Welcome to [INS: Fat Bear Week 2020 :INS]! Katmai National Park and Preserve’s brown bears spent the summer gorging on 4,500-calorie salmon, and they've...
Mashable Also reported by •CBC.caNYTimes.com

