IPL 2020: Ben Stokes says ill father backed his decision to return to cricket

Wednesday, 7 October 2020
IPL 2020: Ben Stokes says ill father backed his decision to return to cricketEngland all-rounder Ben Stokes has said he had his family’s blessing to return to action in the Indian Premier League with the Rajasthan Royals after taking compassionate leave to visit his father, who is ill with brain cancer. Stokes travelled from his father’s home in New Zealand to Dubai on Saturday and is currently in quarantine ahead of meeting up with his new team to continue their campaign in the IPL, which began in September and ends in November. “Sitting in a hotel room in quarantine once again after leaving New Zealand is not how I thought I would be arriving at the IPL, but here I am and all things considered, I’m in a good place,” Stokes wrote in a column for British newspaper...
