Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Mavericks say a band member was assaulted in Tennessee, reportedly for speaking Spanish

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
The Mavericks trumpet player Lorenzo Molina Ruiz posted online that he and his friend were attacked after they spoke Spanish to each other.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

The Mavericks The Mavericks US country band


Tennessee Tennessee State in the central southeastern United States

As Titans' COVID-19 cases continue to mount, could game vs. Bills be in jeopardy?

 Next up for the Titans? The Buffalo Bills and as positive COVID-19 cases have ballooned in Tennessee, there's now concern about the Week 5 game.
USATODAY.com

Titans Vs. Steelers Pushed Until After Week 4 After 2 More Positive COVID-19 Tests

 Tennessee and Pittsburgh will NOT be playing in Week 4 ... after one additional player and team staffer in the Titans organization tested positive for COVID-19...
TMZ.com

NFL postpones Steelers-Titans game after another Tennessee player tests positive for COVID-19

 Another Tennessee player has coronavirus, so league will reschedule game with Pittsburgh for later this season.
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this