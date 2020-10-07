Global  
 

Johnny Nash: I Can See Clearly Now singer dies aged 80

BBC News Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
The American artist was best known for the 1972 hit I Can See Clearly Now.
News video: Singer Johnny Nash Dies At 80

Singer Johnny Nash Dies At 80 00:32

 Johnny Nash, best known for his 1972 hit "I Can See Clearly Now," has died. The singer passed away Tuesday morning according to his son, John Nash. The American reggae and pop music singer-songwriter died from natural causes at his home in Houston. Nash's "I Can See Clearly Now" hit No. 1 on the...

'I Can See Clearly Now' singer-songwriter Johnny Nash dies at 80

 Singer-songwriter Johnny Nash, best known for the 1972 hit song "I Can See Clearly Now," has died at age 80.
USATODAY.com

'I Can See Clearly Now' Singer Johnny Nash Dead at 80

 Johnny Nash, the guy who sang the incredibly happy and infectious 1970s #1 hit, "I Can See Clearly Now," has died. The singer's son tells TMZ ... Johnny was at..
TMZ.com

