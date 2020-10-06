|
Kamala Harris v Mike Pence: Why this vice-president debate matters
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Not usually considered a must-watch, this campaign's vice-presidential debate has taken on fresh importance.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee
What to watch in Kamala Harris, Mike Pence vice presidential debate: Amy Coney Barrett, COVID-19, LGBTQ rightsHow will Kamala Harris' prosecutorial skills match up against Mike Pence's message discipline in the solo vice presidential debate?
USATODAY.com
Vice presidential debate, coronavirus pandemic, MLB playoffs: 5 things to know WednesdayMike Pence and Kamala Harris at the vice presidential debate, latest on Trump's COVID-19 illness and more things to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
A Full Guide to the Kamala Harris vs Mike Pence DebateMr. Pence will probably be pressed to defend President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, and his own actions as well. Ms. Harris will have to defend not..
NYTimes.com
Likability, Authenticity, Smiles: The Debate Tightrope for Kamala HarrisAfter a disastrous first presidential debate, all eyes will be on a vice-presidential debate that’s rife with gendered and racial challenges.
NYTimes.com
Pence and Harris camps still negotiating venue measures ahead of debatePence does not want plexiglass on his side of the stage for Wednesday night's debate.
CBS News
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
Mike Pence Brought Conservatives Home. What If They Don’t Need Him Anymore?Evangelical Christians were drawn to the vice president because he shared their values. But Trump’s style has made defiance of political norms, not a Pence..
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this