Morgan Wallen, TikTok’s favorite country star, faces backlash after videos show him partying without a mask ahead of SNL debut Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources This dog's favorite country singer is Morgan Wallen



This pup has been waiting to see country music singer Morgan Wallen live, but since the pandemic his owner had to put on a concert of his own! Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:19 Published on September 4, 2020

Tweets about this