'When there are no cheerleaders to motivate you': Krunal Pandya's expression turns into meme-fest Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

The world of social media spares no one and this time it was Krunal Pandya whose expression during Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) game turned into a meme-fest. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources IPL 2020: 'Pandyas are the biggest six-hitters', quips Krunal



Mumbai Indians defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs on October 04 in the 17th match of the ongoing IPL 2020 in the UAE. An all-round performance by the MI restricted the SRH to 174/7 against the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this