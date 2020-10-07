|
Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19, per report
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from NFL Network.
