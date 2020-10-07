Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19, per report

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from NFL Network.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Patriots' Stephon Gilmore Tests Positive For COVID-19

Patriots' Stephon Gilmore Tests Positive For COVID-19 04:08

 WBZ-TV's Levan Reid joins Breana Pitts on CBSN to discuss Stephon Gilmore's positive COVID-19 test and what it means for the New England Patriots moving forward.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Stephon Gilmore Stephon Gilmore American football cornerback


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Scotland trio out of Euro 2020 play-off semi-final after positive Covid-19 test

 Stuart Armstrong, Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie will all miss Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel after the former tested positive for..
BBC News

Stephen Miller becomes the latest White House aide to test positive for COVID-19

 White House senior advisor Stephen Miller is the latest top aide to test positive, as President Trump continues to be treated for COVID-19. CBS News White House..
CBS News

Victims' families react to Trump saying not to be afraid of COVID

 Many Americans whose loved ones could not afford the same care as the president are angered by Trump's message.
CBS News
Daily Punch: Arjun Kapoor Recovers From COVID-19; Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail [Video]

Daily Punch: Arjun Kapoor Recovers From COVID-19; Rhea Chakraborty Gets Bail

After spending a month in jail, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court today. However, her brother Showik Chakraborty’s plea was rejected. On the other hand, actor Arjun Kapoor announced that he has recovered from COVID-19 and his latest reports are negative.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:30Published
Watch: Doctors, nurses at Delhi Covid hospital protest over long-due salaries [Video]

Watch: Doctors, nurses at Delhi Covid hospital protest over long-due salaries

Resident doctors at Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital protested over pending salaries. Protesters said that their salaries have been due since the last four months. The group of doctors at the civic-run hospital were joined by the nurses. "We have not received our salary for the last four months. They are still saying that it will take two more months to clear our dues. They are renovating hospital’s administration block but have no money for us. We are frontline workers yet no facilities are given to doctors," one of the protesters said. Protesters held placards and raised slogans demanding their due salaries. The protest was staged at the main gate of the facility. "We are frustrated now, have not got salaries for four months. No one is listening to us and that is why we are protesting," another protester said. Hindu Rao Hospital is the largest municipal hospital in Delhi with 900 beds. The state-run hospital is currently a dedicated Covid-19 facility. Many of its healthcare workers had contracted the infection earlier.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:12Published

New England Patriots New England Patriots National Football League franchise in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Newton absent as Mahomes and Chiefs beat Patriots

 Quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws two touchdown-passes as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the New England Patriots 26-10 to maintain their undefeated run.
BBC News

Patriots hang tough despite long odds in loss to Chiefs

 The New England Patriots weren’t about to make any excuses for their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Even if they had plenty from which to..
WorldNews

Coronavirus pandemic forces NFL to call audibles in Week 4

 The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the New England Patriots Monday night, after their Sunday afternoon game was rescheduled due to reported positive COVID-19..
CBS News

Patriots to face Chiefs without leading rusher Sony Michel in addition to Cam Newton

 The Patriots will be without their entire starting backfield Monday vs. the Chiefs after running back Sony Michel was ruled out.
USATODAY.com

NFL Network NFL Network American sports-oriented pay television network


Related videos from verified sources

Patriots Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19, reports say [Video]

Patriots Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19, reports say

New England Patriots defensive star Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for coronavirus, ESPN and the NFL Network reported Wednesday.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:22Published
Covid-19: Dushyant Chautala tests positive, urges his contacts to get tested [Video]

Covid-19: Dushyant Chautala tests positive, urges his contacts to get tested

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Announcing it on Twitter, Chautala added that he was asymptomatic and feeling alright. The JJP leader also urged..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:17Published
Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

[NFA] White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is the latest White House staffer to test positive for the coronavirus, following an outbreak that has also infected the president, the first lady,..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Calling All Patriots: How Do You Feel About The New York Times Report On Trump’s Taxes?

 Only $750 in 2016 and 2017
Daily Caller

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes throws two touchdown-passes against New England Patriots

 Watch the best plays as Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs to an emphatic 26-10 win against the New England Patriots, maintaining their unbeaten start...
BBC Sport

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19

 New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Upworthy Also reported by •USATODAY.comDaily Caller

Tweets about this

onelowlincoln

onelowlincoln @Gersh4444 @KimberlyUsher5 @Chiefs You patriots have the hardest defense to face. It's still a struggle for any tea… https://t.co/hD9UeTYW7W 1 day ago

NEPFCA

Pats Fan Club of AZ RT @PatsFans_News: https://t.co/DTGvW3d72M: Patriots to face Chiefs without leading rusher Sony Michel in addition to Cam Newton - https://… 2 days ago

PatsFans_News

Patriots News Feed https://t.co/DTGvW3d72M: Patriots to face Chiefs without leading rusher Sony Michel in addition to Cam Newton - https://t.co/EvyzqdF9a3 2 days ago

MyBostonNews

My Boston News RT @NECN: The Patriots will be without their leading rusher when they face the Chiefs Monday night. https://t.co/kUnrHRQayR 2 days ago

NECN

NECN The Patriots will be without their leading rusher when they face the Chiefs Monday night. https://t.co/kUnrHRQayR 2 days ago

priceacarter

Price Carter Sorry I will not apologize for the Chiefs getting to face the Patriots with 9 opt outs and without their starting Q… https://t.co/3GxLg6DRDS 2 days ago

VCStarSports

VCSSports Patriots to face Chiefs without leading rusher Sony Michel in addition to Cam Newton https://t.co/3mDT2MboBH 2 days ago

GridironGuru2

Gridiron Guru @NFL @NFLUK 3) Without Cam Newton @ QB, NE face an almost insurmountable task to keep up with The Chiefs offensive… https://t.co/QDYDKU8DOe 2 days ago