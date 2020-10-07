Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris stack up against each other

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Here's how Vice President Mike Pence stacks up against Sen. Kamala Harris. The two go head-to-head in the Tuesday Oct. 7 vice presidential debate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: Stage For Vice Presidential Debate

WEB EXTRA: Stage For Vice Presidential Debate 00:27

 Here’s a look at the stage for the 2020 vice presidential debate tonight in Salt Lake City, Utah. As a safety precaution, Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will be more than 12 feet apart and separated by plexiglass barriers.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

US Vice Presidential debate: Harris and Pence to face off in Salt Lake City [Video]

US Vice Presidential debate: Harris and Pence to face off in Salt Lake City

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:12Published

Vice presidential debate: Harris for the prosecution, Pence on the witness stand for Trump

 Pence is aiming for adjectives like boring and stable. Harris will press for answers in what could be the Biden campaign's only chance to get them.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories October 7 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday, Oct. 7th: Trump halts COVID relief talks until after election; Pence and Harris square off at Wednesday night debate; Category 2..
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus casts shadow over first and only VP debate

 Wednesday night's vice presidential debate is taking on new importance, nearly a week after President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and less than a month ahead of..
CBS News

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

Vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris to face off in high-stakes debate

 The vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will take on added significance after President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. CBS News political..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

CBSN Minnesota’s ‘Daybreaker’: Vice Presidential Debate [Video]

CBSN Minnesota’s ‘Daybreaker’: Vice Presidential Debate

Good morning, it’s time for your morning ‘Daybreaker’: The vice presidential candidates face off for the first and only time in Salt Lake City, Utah. So, want to know which of the four candidates..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 10:34Published
Pence Will Debate Without Plexiglass [Video]

Pence Will Debate Without Plexiglass

The Vice Presidential Debate will be held Wednesday night. Over the weekend President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID. Debate organizers want to keep the candidates safe, so they suggested that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Eye On The Day 10/7 [Video]

Eye On The Day 10/7

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris debate tonight and President Trump appears to have change of heart after calling off COVID relief..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

How to Watch the Vice-Presidential Debate: Time, Streaming and Moderator

 The debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will take place on Wednesday night from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Eastern.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •MediaiteHNGNNPRCBS NewsDenver PostUpworthyUSATODAY.com

How Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris stack up against each other

 Here's how Vice President Mike Pence stacks up against Sen. Kamala Harris. The two go head-to-head in the Tuesday Oct. 7 vice presidential debate.
USATODAY.com

Pence Team Agrees to Plexiglass Barrier at Debate With Harris

 Vice President Mike Pence's team has agreed to allow a plexiglass divider for his side of the stage during Wednesday night's vice-presidential debate with Kamala...
Newsmax Also reported by •CBS News

Tweets about this

kielbasanova

Joni Loathes Chachi 🐈💨 why are the Vice Presidential candidates sitting at the Debate instead of standing? Is Mike Pence feeling fatigue?… https://t.co/8IA8VVSfLj 3 minutes ago

TeresaCrush

#VisualizePeace RT @ActionNewsJax: TONIGHT: The two candidates for vice president, Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, will meet in Salt Lake City for their only… 4 minutes ago

MomsAction

Clean Air Moms Action #CleanAirMomsVote The difference between the vice presidential candidates is clear - @KamalaHarris believes in science & wants to tac… https://t.co/9uWGJZTG3H 14 minutes ago

10NewsCoronel

Marie Coronel A president diagnosed with COVID-19, an ongoing pandemic, halted stimulus talks, criminal justice reform among issu… https://t.co/XlW97Dqp8a 19 minutes ago

francesanne123

Frances Floresca RT @ThomasASchatz: Want to know the latest score on wasteful spending and taxes? @VP Mike Pence 94 and @KamalaHarris 2 on their CCAGW lifet… 22 minutes ago

DannyKramer7

Danny Kramer RT @realwillmeade: The Most Important Vice Presidential Debate in History is Tonight. Why? Because you have two presidential candidates in… 34 minutes ago

NewsGuyGreg

Greg Angel TONIGHT: Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will take part in the one and only Vice Presidential Debate. What are your e… https://t.co/i770V7J5GU 36 minutes ago

Seattledann1

Seattle Native Vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris to face off in... https://t.co/F8FUBDepDn via @YouTube I… https://t.co/ob1yWHTCus 51 minutes ago