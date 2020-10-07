|
How Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris stack up against each other
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Here's how Vice President Mike Pence stacks up against Sen. Kamala Harris. The two go head-to-head in the Tuesday Oct. 7 vice presidential debate.
