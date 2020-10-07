|
Coronavirus: Trump 'free of symptoms and fever'
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
The president also has "detectable antibodies" and has needed no extra oxygen, his doctor says.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
CNN Reporter Joe Johns Goes Off on Raccoon on White House LawnFrickin' raccoons, man ... they're feisty little beasts -- especially the ones in DC -- as CNN reporter Joe Johns learned while trying to report on President..
TMZ.com
Lawmakers react after Trump stops stimulus negotiationsLawmakers on Capitol Hill had mixed reactions after President Trump announced he was stopping stimulus negotiations for another round of COVID-19 relief. CBSN..
CBS News
In new memo, Trump's doctor says president told him "I feel great!"The president's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said that Trump had been symptom-free for over 24 hours.
CBS News
Team Biden Claims Dog Owners Make Better Presidents
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:10Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this