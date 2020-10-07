Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Trump 'free of symptoms and fever'

BBC News Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
The president also has "detectable antibodies" and has needed no extra oxygen, his doctor says.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

CNN Reporter Joe Johns Goes Off on Raccoon on White House Lawn

 Frickin' raccoons, man ... they're feisty little beasts -- especially the ones in DC -- as CNN reporter Joe Johns learned while trying to report on President..
TMZ.com

Lawmakers react after Trump stops stimulus negotiations

 Lawmakers on Capitol Hill had mixed reactions after President Trump announced he was stopping stimulus negotiations for another round of COVID-19 relief. CBSN..
CBS News

In new memo, Trump's doctor says president told him "I feel great!"

 The president's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said that Trump had been symptom-free for over 24 hours.
CBS News
Team Biden Claims Dog Owners Make Better Presidents [Video]

Team Biden Claims Dog Owners Make Better Presidents

A political advert by dogloversforjoe.com claim that Biden’s four-legged friend, Champ, makes the 77-year-old candidate a better choice for president. The campaign video highlights the fact Trump is the first president in over a century to not have a dog at the White House. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:10Published

Related videos from verified sources

This Historical Epidemic Could Be Making a Comeback Due to a Bacterial ‘Clone’ [Video]

This Historical Epidemic Could Be Making a Comeback Due to a Bacterial ‘Clone’

Scarlet fever was once a leading cause of death for children in the western world, but was mostly wiped out thanks to antibiotics back in the 40’s. New outbreaks suggest it could be back in a scary..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:18Published
White House COVID-19 Cases Continue To Grow [Video]

White House COVID-19 Cases Continue To Grow

This as President Trump's doctor says the commander-in-chief is currently not showing symptoms. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:06Published
In-Depth: One facet of Trump's treatment not available to the public, still in clinical trials [Video]

In-Depth: One facet of Trump's treatment not available to the public, still in clinical trials

President Trump's treatment during his brief hospitalization with coronavirus-related symptoms is quite similar to that of an average patient in Northeast Ohio with one notable difference - the..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: President Trump's doctor releases statement

Covid 19 coronavirus: President Trump's doctor releases statement US President Donald Trump's personal doctor has released a statement after the 74-year-old and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.In a...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •WorldNews

Trump's doctor says in an update that he's 'not yet out of the woods' as the White House releases photos from his hospital suite

 Trump's main doctor said late Saturday evening that the president "remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen."
Business Insider Also reported by •Washington Post

White House Doctor: Trump Doing 'Extremely Well'

 President Donald Trump is doing "extremely well" and reporting no symptoms of COVID-19 the day after returning to the White House after being hospitalized with...
Newsmax


Tweets about this