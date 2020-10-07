Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Likability, Authenticity, Smiles: The Debate Tightrope for Kamala Harris

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
After a disastrous first presidential debate, all eyes will be on a vice-presidential debate that’s rife with gendered and racial challenges.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Harris, Pence Make Final Preparations Ahead Of Vice Presidential Debate

Harris, Pence Make Final Preparations Ahead Of Vice Presidential Debate 03:48

 Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris are making their final preparations ahead of Wednesday's highly anticipated debate. Ed O'Keefe of CBS News offers a preview. (10/6/20)

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Spotlight on VP debate after Trump's COVID diagnosis [Video]

Spotlight on VP debate after Trump's COVID diagnosis

[NFA] This week’s vice presidential debate has taken on an outsized and perhaps unprecedented significance, with questions about President Donald Trump’s health now looming over the U.S. election..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:35Published
WEB EXTRA: Stage For Vice Presidential Debate [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Stage For Vice Presidential Debate

Here’s a look at the stage for the 2020 vice presidential debate tonight in Salt Lake City, Utah. As a safety precaution, Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will be more than 12 feet..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published
New safety guidelines for the VP debate [Video]

New safety guidelines for the VP debate

In response to President Trump contracting COVID-19, new safety guidelines will be in place at presidential debates. We'll see them take effect tomorrow when Vice President Mike Pence and Kamala Harris..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published

Tweets about this

zyiteblog

Zyite.com RT @ZyiteGadgets: Likability, Authenticity, Smiles: The Debate Tightrope for Kamala Harris https://t.co/noDSdTcrwF https://t.co/mH3F9p0Fps 6 minutes ago

ZyiteGadgets

Zyite.news Likability, Authenticity, Smiles: The Debate Tightrope for Kamala Harris https://t.co/noDSdTcrwF https://t.co/mH3F9p0Fps 7 minutes ago

mlnangalama

Martha Leah Nangalama via @PerilOfAfrica #PresidentialElectionof2020 Likability, Authenticity, Smiles: The Debate Tightrope for Kamala Ha… https://t.co/sgJ9H185fV 10 minutes ago

suenemeth

Sue Nemeth Likability, Authenticity, Smiles: The Debate Tightrope for Kamala Harris https://t.co/BVkhMZUjKC 5 hours ago

proudCanadavet

brian o Likability, Authenticity, Smiles: The Debate Tightrope for Kamala Harris https://t.co/03vhqK4ydU 5 hours ago

laf307

Lisa with an S And...we're off!! Misogyny, patriarchy, "Why is she shouting?" "She sounds whiny". Likability, Authenticity, Smiles… https://t.co/vmxcKKP0yq 7 hours ago

LDeLION

Luis DE LION Likability, Authenticity, Smiles: The Debate Tightrope for Kamala Harris - The New York Times https://t.co/en4hmErBMl 7 hours ago

Pehal_News

Pehal News Likability, Authenticity, Smiles: The Debate Tightrope for Kamala Harris https://t.co/gGDDKXbnsn 17 hours ago