|
Titans players held off-site workout after their facility closed due to COVID-19 outbreak
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
The NFL and NFLPA are conducting an investigation into whether the Tennessee Titans' violated COVID-19 protocols with a workout at a private school.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tennessee Titans National Football League franchise in Nashville, Tennessee
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on Titans' COVID-19 cases forcing schedule change: 'We got the short end of the stick'The Steelers had to take their bye a month earlier due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Titans. Pittsburgh's quarterback isn't happy about it.
USATODAY.com
Two more Tennessee Titans players tests positive for COVID-19, putting game vs. Bills in jeopardyTwo more Titans player have tested positive for COVID-19, a person with knowledge of the results confirmed to the Tennessean on Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Chiefs-Patriots COVID-19 tests return negative; Titans have no additional positives, per reportsAccording to ESPN, there were no additional COVID-19 positive tests to report among the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.
USATODAY.com
One Titans player, two team personnel test positive Saturday for COVID-19, per reportAnother three members of the Tennessee Titans — one player, two team personnel — tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, ESPN's reported.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Trump, still recovering from COVID-19, returns to Oval OfficeThe president may still be contagious, and White House staff who come near him must wear full personal protective equipment.
CBS News
US Tech Giants Give Employees Paid Time Off To Vote
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Steve Clarke changes plans after Covid-19 deprives him of three key players
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:30Published
White House doctor says Trump is symptom-freeThe president's physician said Wednesday that Mr. Trump has no fever or symptoms from COVID-19. CBSN spoke with Dr. Robert Wachter, professor and chair of the..
CBS News
National Football League Players Association Labor organization representing the professional American football players in the National Football League
National Football League Professional American football league
Patrick Mahomes and Pregnant Fiancee Sleeping Separately Due to NFL COVID ScarePatrick Mahomes says he's sleeping in a completely different bedroom from his pregnant fiancee due to the Chiefs' COVID-19 scare ... because he understands the..
TMZ.com
Steelers' Bud Dupree Says Team Taking No Chances With COVID, 'Practice and Go Home'Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker Bud Dupree is giving a firsthand account into what it's like to play during the pandemic ... telling TMZ Sports his life..
TMZ.com
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on not being able to leave Green Bay during bye: 'It sucks'Packers QB Aaron Rodgers isn't pleased NFL coronavirus testing rules prohibit him from leaving Green Bay during the team's bye week.
USATODAY.com
NFL power rankings: Buccaneers, Bills poised to break into top fiveTampa Bay and Buffalo keep on winning, but no one in top five of our power poll lost in Week, either.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this