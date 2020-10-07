Global  
 

Donald Trump returns to Oval Office, breaking COVID-19 quarantine

Wednesday, 7 October 2020
Doctors had wanted Trump to stay in the residence as he recovers from COVID-19, while officials pointed out that he has been fever-free.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Trump Returns To Oval Office

President Trump Returns To Oval Office 02:14

 It comes less than a week after the president was diagnosed with COVID-19.

