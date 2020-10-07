|
Donald Trump returns to Oval Office, breaking COVID-19 quarantine
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Doctors had wanted Trump to stay in the residence as he recovers from COVID-19, while officials pointed out that he has been fever-free.
