Donald Trump says getting COVID-19 a 'blessing from God'

President Trump has returned to the Oval Office, less than one week after he announced he tested positive for COVID-19.
Sen. Harris and Vice President Pence discuss Trump's take on white supremacist groups
Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Pence discuss Trump's comments regarding white supremacist organizations from the previous presidential debate.
Reports: Trump Campaign Exploring Pittsburgh Visit
The Trump campaign is reportedly exploring having President Donald Trump hold an event in Pittsburgh next week.