Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump says getting COVID-19 a 'blessing from God'

The Age Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
In the five-minute video Trump promises to make the experimental antibody treatment he received available for free to all Americans.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump says catching COVID-19 a 'blessing from God'

Trump says catching COVID-19 a 'blessing from God' 01:54

 U.S. President Donald Trump declared that catching the coronavirus was a "blessing from God" that exposed him to experimental treatments he vowed would become free for all Americans, in a video address released on Wednesday. Libby Hogan reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Returns To Oval Office, Says It's A "Blessing From God" That He Got COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Returns To Oval Office, Says It's A "Blessing From God" That He Got COVID-19

President Trump has returned to the Oval Office, less than one week after he announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:13Published
Sen. Harris and Vice President Pence discuss Trump's take on white supremacist groups [Video]

Sen. Harris and Vice President Pence discuss Trump's take on white supremacist groups

Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Pence discuss Trump's comments regarding white supremacist organizations from the previous presidential debate.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:51Published
Reports: Trump Campaign Exploring Pittsburgh Visit [Video]

Reports: Trump Campaign Exploring Pittsburgh Visit

The Trump campaign is reportedly exploring having President Donald Trump hold an event in Pittsburgh next week.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump says COVID-19 infection was a 'blessing from God' while spruiking unapproved drug as a 'cure'

 In a video message posted on his Twitter account, US President Donald Trump also blamed China for the coronavirus, vowing “China’s going to pay a big...
SBS Also reported by •Mediaite

Tweets about this