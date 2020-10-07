Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson’s new laws put UK on ‘very slippery slope towards dictatorship’, former Supreme Court president warns

WorldNews Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Boris Johnson’s new laws put UK on ‘very slippery slope towards dictatorship’, former Supreme Court president warnsThe government's latest Brexit legislation puts Britain on a "very slippery slope" towards a dictatorship, the former president of the UK Supreme Court has warned. In a major intervention Lord Neuberger, who presided over the country's highest court from 2012 to 2017, said the government's proposals sought to do away with "one of the most important aspects of any...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Brexit: On eve of UK deadline, trade talks with European Union stall

 On the eve of a European Union summit that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had set as a deadline to seal a post-Brexit trade agreement, talks remained in a..
New Zealand Herald

Covid-19 coronavirus: UK's strategy unravelling as regions choose own path

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new strategy for combating Covid-19 seemed to unravel today as regional leaders chose their own paths and the mayors of..
New Zealand Herald

Covid-19: Boris Johnson defends regional curbs but 'rules nothing out'

 England's new three-tier system can both control the virus and prevent economic harm, Boris Johnson says.
BBC News
'More anti-English than anti-Covid' [Video]

'More anti-English than anti-Covid'

Welsh Conservative MP Alun Cairns has said that the threat to close the border between England and Wales is "more anti-English than anti-Covid". This comes after the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, announced he will ban entry to people from areas of the UK with high levels of coronavirus by Friday if Boris Johnson fails to impose UK-wide travel restrictions. Mr Cairns, the MP for the Vale of Glamorgan, said the "divisive nature of such a policy is dangerous", adding that "the tone and the language the first minister is using is quite dangerous". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
Welsh First Minister threatens to close UK-Wales border [Video]

Welsh First Minister threatens to close UK-Wales border

The First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has threatened to close the border to the English coming from coronavirus hot spots if Boris Johnson refuses to impose UK-wide travel restrictions. He said: "It's a simple matter of trying to make sure we don't take coronavirus into parts of wales where there isn't much of it about at the moment". He added that this needs to be done on a "whole UK basis". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:27Published

David Neuberger, Baron Neuberger of Abbotsbury David Neuberger, Baron Neuberger of Abbotsbury English judge


Supreme court Supreme court Highest court in a jurisdiction

Video shows shirtless New York judge shove cop

 Police body camera video shows a shirtless state Supreme Court justice shove a Buffalo police officer who was putting handcuffs on his wife during an argument..
USATODAY.com

Lawmakers lay out arguments for and against Trump's Supreme Court nominee

 Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee delivered their opening arguments Monday as the confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett began. CBS News..
CBS News
Payal Tadvi suicide case: Mother demands justice after SC allows 3 accused to pursue course [Video]

Payal Tadvi suicide case: Mother demands justice after SC allows 3 accused to pursue course

26-year old doctor Payal Tadvi ended her life in May 2019 after alleged caste based discrimination by her senior colleagues in BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai. On October 08, the apex court gave permission to the 3 accused doctors to pursue their PG course. Family members of Payal Tadvi along with local people staged protest outside BYL Nair Hospital against Supreme Court's order. Payal Tadvi's mother said, "Following report of anti-ragging team, action should have been taken against accused, instead SC has allowed them to pursue PG Course. We demand justice"

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published

Supreme Court of the United Kingdom Supreme Court of the United Kingdom Highest court of appeal in most of the United Kingdom


Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit: What has happened since 31 January?

 There are still major unresolved issues around Brexit and time is running out.
BBC News
Little optimism over post-Brexit trade deal as EU gears up for summit [Video]

Little optimism over post-Brexit trade deal as EU gears up for summit

“The outline of a compromise is not visible. If anything the EU’s position might be hardening on fisheries” said one source close to the talks.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:29Published
Brexit talks: Much distance still to be covered for a deal, EU official says [Video]

Brexit talks: Much distance still to be covered for a deal, EU official says

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:18Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Good old days of segregation' comment was sarcasm: Graham [Video]

'Good old days of segregation' comment was sarcasm: Graham

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham on Wednesday referred to 'the good old days of segregation', which he later said was sarcasm, during the confirmation hearing for President Trump's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:07Published
Barrett praised for being 'unashamedly pro-life' [Video]

Barrett praised for being 'unashamedly pro-life'

On the third day of confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Senator Lindsay Graham praised the judge for being ‘unashamedly pro-life,’..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:37Published
Biden Made False Statements About Barrett Confirmation [Video]

Biden Made False Statements About Barrett Confirmation

On Monday, the U.S. Senate began confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett to join the U.S. Supreme Court. Former Vice President Joe Biden said Barrett's confirmation hearings are..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

What Leavers and Remainers really think now

 ‘Brexit focus groups show people still want to take back control but confess to national despair’
FT.com

Johnson holds telephone talks with Macron as Brexit deadline looms

 Boris Johnson has held down-to-the-wire Brexit talks with Emmanuel Macron as the clock ticks towards the deadline for a Brexit deal.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Invezz

Brexit: Britain tells Germany to bridge gaps in EU talks

 The British PM told German Chancellor Merkel that his country would be willing to walk away if there was no Brexit deal in place. Johnson's call to Merkel comes...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •InvezzBBC News

Tweets about this