Boris Johnson’s new laws put UK on ‘very slippery slope towards dictatorship’, former Supreme Court president warns
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
The government's latest Brexit legislation puts Britain on a "very slippery slope" towards a dictatorship, the former president of the UK Supreme Court has warned. In a major intervention Lord Neuberger, who presided over the country's highest court from 2012 to 2017, said the government's proposals sought to do away with "one of the most important aspects of any...
