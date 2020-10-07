Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnson under pressure as UK coronavirus cases rise

WorldNews Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Johnson under pressure as UK coronavirus cases riseBoris Johnson faced fresh pressure to consider a tighter national lockdown in the face of figures suggesting local measures to contain the spread of coronavirus were not working. Professor Calum Semple, a member of the Government's scientific advisory panel who specialises in disease outbreaks, recommended a "circuit breaker" be considered on a national basis in a bid to slow the virus, rather than trying to reduce it at a later stage. Case numbers have risen sharply in recent weeks, with the UK today recording 14,162 new cases of Covid-19 today. A fortnight before, on 22 September, there were 4,926 cases recorded. In Northern Ireland, 828 new cases of coronavirus have been...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Coronavirus In Maryland: 597 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Positivity Rate Up Slightly

Coronavirus In Maryland: 597 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Positivity Rate Up Slightly 00:15

 Maryland saw 597 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, the state's Department of Health reported Saturday morning.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson’s new laws put UK on ‘very slippery slope towards dictatorship’, former Supreme Court president warns

 The government's latest Brexit legislation puts Britain on a "very slippery slope" towards a dictatorship, the former president of the UK Supreme Court has..
WorldNews
Wind farms could power every home by 2030 [Video]

Wind farms could power every home by 2030

Boris Johnson says offshore wind farms could generate enough electricity to power every home in the UK by 2030 as he unveils a £160m fund to upgrade ports and factories for building turbines. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:08Published
Covid-19 pandemic : Boris Johnson under fire for handling of crisis [Video]

Covid-19 pandemic : Boris Johnson under fire for handling of crisis

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 05:32Published
Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clash over local lockdowns and 10pm curfew during PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clash over local lockdowns and 10pm curfew during PMQs

Sir Keir Starmer asked the Prime Minister to publish the evidence that showsthere is a scientific basis for the 10pm curfew for pubs, bars andrestaurants, and to “review the rule” if he cannot do so. The Labour leadersaid the country is at a “crucial moment” in trying to gain control ofCovid-19, adding at Prime Minister’s Questions: “For eight days nearly 16,000positive tests were missed by the Government – that means about 48,000contacts were not traced. “As of yesterday, thousands had still not beenreached. Does the Prime Minister accept this very basic mistake has put livesat risk?” The Prime Minister said the computer problem has been “fixed”,adding: “All the 16,000 that he refers to have, in fact, got their positivetest results and should be self-isolating. “As soon as we became aware of themissing data we brought in 800 people to chase up those index cases and wecontinue to chase their contacts.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published

Calum Semple


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Trump returns to Oval Office despite coronavirus infection

 President Trump, who is still infected with COVID and is believed to be contagious, returned to the Oval Office while more than 20 people connected to the White..
CBS News

Trump Says It's a Blessing He Got COVID, Free Treatment For Everyone

 President Trump says his COVID diagnosis was a blessing from God in disguise ... and he wants the American people to get the same treatment he did -- for free...
TMZ.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Peru bet on cheap antibody tests; it did not go well

 In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the harried health officials of Peru faced a quandary. They knew molecular tests for Covid-19 were the best option..
New Zealand Herald
'Jurassic World: Dominion' Shuts Down After Positive Coronavirus Tests, Netflix Unveils 'Selena' Trailer & More | THR News [Video]

'Jurassic World: Dominion' Shuts Down After Positive Coronavirus Tests, Netflix Unveils 'Selena' Trailer & More | THR News

'Jurassic World: Dominion' is shutting down production after multiple people involved tested positive for COVID-19, Netflix has unveiled a new look at the highly-anticipated drama 'Selena: The Series' and audience members were paid to attend 'SNL.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:19Published

Northern Ireland Northern Ireland Part of the United Kingdom situated in the north-east of the island of Ireland, created 1921

EU takes legal action against UK over planned Brexit bill [Video]

EU takes legal action against UK over planned Brexit bill

If bill becomes law, UK has power to disregard part of withdrawal treaty dealing with Northern Ireland trade.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 08:55Published
Charles and Camilla meet nurses on visit to Belfast [Video]

Charles and Camilla meet nurses on visit to Belfast

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visit the Ulster Museum in Belfastduring a one-day trip to Northern Ireland. They met a number of young nurseswho completed their training early to help with the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:35Published

Hundreds of stories of sexual assault at colleges shared on Instagram

 Anonymous accounts have been set up at more than two dozen academic institutions in the United States, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and they're being..
CBS News
No more former soldiers to be prosecuted over Bloody Sunday shootings [Video]

No more former soldiers to be prosecuted over Bloody Sunday shootings

No more former soldiers will be prosecuted over the killing of 13 civilians inLondonderry in 1972. Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service announcedlast year that one veteran, known as Soldier F, would face charges.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Norwin School District Closes 5 Buildings After 5 New Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Norwin School District Closes 5 Buildings After 5 New Coronavirus Cases

Norwin School District is closing five buildings after reporting seven coronavirus cases in two weeks.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:18Published
Coronavirus pandemic: New restrictions imposed across Europe as cases surge [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic: New restrictions imposed across Europe as cases surge

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 04:00Published
Equity indices in positive zone, Reliance up 3% [Video]

Equity indices in positive zone, Reliance up 3%

Equity benchmark indices ticked up by over half per cent during early hours on Wednesday following mixed global cues amid uncertainty on US stimulus package and surging coronavirus cases. At 10:15 am,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published

Tweets about this