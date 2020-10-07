Global  
 

How Donald Trump could win the presidency -- and have Kamala Harris as his VP

WorldNews Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
How Donald Trump could win the presidency -- and have Kamala Harris as his VP(CNN)The United States has faced an extraordinary set of challenges in 2020. Foreign election interference, an impeachment trial, a global health pandemic, natural disasters, economic instability, mass protests and civil unrest have plagued the country. Against this backdrop, President Donald Trump has intensified his rhetoric undermining the electoral process, stating that "the only way we're going to lose this election is if this election is rigged." Add a dose of intense political polarization and a potentially close election and we have a recipe for yet another disaster before the end of the year. No wonder a majority of Americans do not have confidence the election will be conducted...
