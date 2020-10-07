|
How Donald Trump could win the presidency -- and have Kamala Harris as his VP
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
(CNN)The United States has faced an extraordinary set of challenges in 2020. Foreign election interference, an impeachment trial, a global health pandemic, natural disasters, economic instability, mass protests and civil unrest have plagued the country. Against this backdrop, President Donald Trump has intensified his rhetoric undermining the electoral process, stating that "the only way we're going to lose this election is if this election is rigged." Add a dose of intense political polarization and a potentially close election and we have a recipe for yet another disaster before the end of the year. No wonder a majority of Americans do not have confidence the election will be conducted...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump returns to Oval Office despite coronavirus infectionPresident Trump, who is still infected with COVID and is believed to be contagious, returned to the Oval Office while more than 20 people connected to the White..
CBS News
Trump urges Congress to pass stimulus after halting negotiationsOne day after calling off stimulus talks, President Trump wants Congress back at the bargaining table on a set of standalone bills. Nancy Cordes has the latest.
CBS News
Trump Says It's a Blessing He Got COVID, Free Treatment For EveryonePresident Trump says his COVID diagnosis was a blessing from God in disguise ... and he wants the American people to get the same treatment he did -- for free...
TMZ.com
New England Journal of Medicine blasts Trump's pandemic responseThe medical journal made a rare political statement, but did not explicitly endorse Joe Biden.
CBS News
Covid 19 coronavirus: President Donald Trump releases new video messageAfter a day spent furiously tweeting , Donald Trump has released another video message, telling his supporters that the experimental treatment he received had..
New Zealand Herald
Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee
Pence and Harris prepare to face off in one and only vice presidential debateVice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris will take the debate stage in Salt Lake City — with coronavirus precautions..
CBS News
Live updates: Vice presidential debate between Pence and HarrisThe two candidates will be separated by plexiglass barriers.
CBS News
What Time is The Debate? Moderators, Streaming and PlexiglassThe debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will take place on Wednesday night from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Eastern.
NYTimes.com
Kamala Harris vs Mike Pence Debate: What To KnowMr. Pence will probably be pressed to defend President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, and his own actions as well. Ms. Harris will have to defend not..
NYTimes.com
DNC chairman Tom Perez on Biden campaign and VP debateVice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris are set to square off tonight for the first and only vice presidential debate of the 2020 campaign...
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this