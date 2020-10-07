Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

September was world's hottest on record, EU climate change service says

WorldNews Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
September was world's hottest on record, EU climate change service saysLast month was the world's hottest September on record, with unusually high temperatures recorded off Siberia, in the Middle East, and in parts of South America and Australia, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said Wednesday. ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Published
News video: September was world's hottest on record, EU climate change service says

September was world's hottest on record, EU climate change service says 01:37

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Reopening occupied Cypriot ghost town complicates island's reunification, says EU's Borrell [Video]

Reopening occupied Cypriot ghost town complicates island's reunification, says EU's Borrell

Varosha, which used to be a tourist hotspot, has been fenced off and abandoned since Turkey invaded northern Cyprus after a Greek-inspired coup in 1974.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:13Published
EU climate law explained: Europe wants to hit carbon net-zero - but by when? [Video]

EU climate law explained: Europe wants to hit carbon net-zero - but by when?

The EU wants the world's first climate law in place to tackle climate change, but a battle is brewing over how much emissions should be reduced by 2030 to hit green goals.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:50Published

Siberia Siberia Geographical region in Russia

Germany urges EU to impose sanctions against Russia over Navalny case

 By Michael Nienaber BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has called for new European Union sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of..
WorldNews
'Poisoned' Navalny discharged from hospital [Video]

'Poisoned' Navalny discharged from hospital

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been discharged from the hospital in Berlin where he has been treated after falling ill on a domestic flight in Siberia last month. The German government says he was poisoned with the nerve agent, Novichok. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:23Published
Navalny was 'poisoned' at hotel, not airport [Video]

Navalny was 'poisoned' at hotel, not airport

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a bottle of water in his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk, not at the airport as previously thought, his team said alongside a video posted on Navalny's Instagram account on Thursday. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published

Middle East Middle East region that encompasses Western Asia and Egypt

Coronavirus: Iran sets new record for deaths amid 'third wave'

 The country, one of the hardest hit in the Middle East, has also seen a spike in Covid-19 infections.
BBC News

'Mercenary' hacker group runs rampant in Middle East, research shows

 Saudi diplomats, Sikh separatists and Indian business executives have been among those targeted by a group of hired hackers, according to research published on..
WorldNews

Today in History for October 6th

 Highlights of this day in history: Egypt's President Anwar Sadat assassinated; Yom Kippur War breaks out in Mideast; Top U.S. arms inspector reports on Iraq's..
USATODAY.com

Customs officials seize 891g of gold worth Rs 46.4 lakh from Chennai airport

 In separate cases over the weekend, Chennai Air Customs have seized a total of 891 grams of gold from International passengers who flew in from Middle-east..
DNA

Copernicus Climate Change Service


South America South America Continent

South America's Libertadores Cup resumes with new rules [Video]

South America's Libertadores Cup resumes with new rules

Football action resumes on the continent after a six-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:39Published
Virtual Argentine dance competition goes global [Video]

Virtual Argentine dance competition goes global

With theaters closed around the world, three South American dancers have created a digital dance-off for aspiring twirlers, with Instagram as the new stage where competitors from Argentina and Brazil to Israel and Italy post clips of their moves. Gavino Garay has the story.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:26Published

Related videos from verified sources

Climate: September was hottest on record. [Video]

Climate: September was hottest on record.

Sky News' Lisa Holland takes a look at the changing UK seasons, and how the hottest September ever may be linked to climate change.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:02Published
September 2020 Hottest On Record [Video]

September 2020 Hottest On Record

September 2020 Hottest On Record

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:27Published
We need to green the economy while restarting it | Nigel Topping [Video]

We need to green the economy while restarting it | Nigel Topping

Nigel Topping has a cool job: he's the UK's High Level Climate Action Champion for COP26, the UN's climate change conference taking place in 2021. In this wide-ranging interview, Topping discusses his..

Credit: TED     Duration: 40:45Published

Tweets about this