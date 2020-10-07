|
September was world's hottest on record, EU climate change service says
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Last month was the world's hottest September on record, with unusually high temperatures recorded off Siberia, in the Middle East, and in parts of South America and Australia, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said Wednesday. ......
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
European Union Economic and political union of European states
Reopening occupied Cypriot ghost town complicates island's reunification, says EU's Borrell
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:13Published
EU climate law explained: Europe wants to hit carbon net-zero - but by when?
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:50Published
Siberia Geographical region in Russia
Germany urges EU to impose sanctions against Russia over Navalny caseBy Michael Nienaber BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has called for new European Union sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of..
WorldNews
'Poisoned' Navalny discharged from hospital
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:23Published
Navalny was 'poisoned' at hotel, not airport
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:43Published
Middle East region that encompasses Western Asia and Egypt
Coronavirus: Iran sets new record for deaths amid 'third wave'The country, one of the hardest hit in the Middle East, has also seen a spike in Covid-19 infections.
BBC News
'Mercenary' hacker group runs rampant in Middle East, research showsSaudi diplomats, Sikh separatists and Indian business executives have been among those targeted by a group of hired hackers, according to research published on..
WorldNews
Today in History for October 6thHighlights of this day in history: Egypt's President Anwar Sadat assassinated; Yom Kippur War breaks out in Mideast; Top U.S. arms inspector reports on Iraq's..
USATODAY.com
Customs officials seize 891g of gold worth Rs 46.4 lakh from Chennai airportIn separate cases over the weekend, Chennai Air Customs have seized a total of 891 grams of gold from International passengers who flew in from Middle-east..
DNA
Copernicus Climate Change Service
South America Continent
South America's Libertadores Cup resumes with new rules
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:39Published
Virtual Argentine dance competition goes global
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:26Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this