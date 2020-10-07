September was world's hottest on record, EU climate change service says Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Last month was the world's hottest September on record, with unusually high temperatures recorded off Last month was the world's hottest September on record, with unusually high temperatures recorded off Siberia , in the Middle East , and in parts of South America and Australia, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service said Wednesday.


