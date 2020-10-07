Global  
 

Rihanna apologises to Muslim community for using 'unintentionally offensive' Islamic verse at Fenty show

Wednesday, 7 October 2020
Rihanna apologises to Muslim community for using 'unintentionally offensive' Islamic verse at Fenty showSinger, actress, entrepreneur Rihanna on Tuesday sought an apology from the Muslim community after the 'unintentionally offensive' use of Islamic verse at her latest Savage X Fenty fashion show. According to BBC, Rihanna was at the receiving end of a lot of flak for using the song 'Doom' by London-based artist Coucou Chloe, which includes a...
Rihanna Barbadian singer, songwriter, businesswoman, and philanthropist

Rihanna apologizes to Muslims for song in fashion show

 After several people pointed out that the song includes a narration of sacred text, Rihanna and the artist behind the song posted on social media.
CBS News
Rihanna apologizes after playing ‘offensive’ song during Savage X Fenty Show [Video]

Rihanna apologizes after playing ‘offensive’ song during Savage X Fenty Show

On Tuesday, Rihanna posted a message to her Instagram account apologizing to the Muslim community for an “unintentionally offensive” oversight.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

Rihanna apologises for Islamic verse at Fenty lingerie fashion show

 The singer says playing a song which included holy Muslim text was an "honest yet careless mistake".
BBC News

