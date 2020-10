You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Reporter Update: Westmoreland Co. Commissioner Tests Positive For Coronavirus



A county commissioner in Westmoreland County has tested positive for coronavirus. The county is also seeing an increase in cases. KDKA's Ross Guidotti has more. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:48 Published 1 day ago Gov. Murphy: Targeted Shutdowns ‘On The Table’ In Some Troubling New Jersey COVID-19 Hot Spots



After flattening the curve for months, New Jersey is seeing the highest number of coronavirus cases since the spring. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:39 Published 2 days ago President Trump remains at Walter Reed



President Donald Trump remains at Walter Reed Medical Center Sunday morning fighting COVID-19. The White House physician saying he is "cautiously optimistic" about the president's health but adding he.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 02:35 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Covid in Scotland: Number of virus cases rises by 758 BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- The deputy first minister says further restrictions are possible as another 758 people test positive in...

BBC Local News 3 days ago





Tweets about this