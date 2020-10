You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Americans reveal their most stressful life event isn't divorce, marriage or even having kids



If you had to choose, what would you say the most stressful event in life is? A new survey found that it's not having kids or even starting a new job - but rather moving.The survey asked 1,000.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 1 week ago Barber who cut Paul McCartney’s hair is hanging up his scissors after 65 YEARS



Britain's longest serving barber who cut Paul McCartney's iconic Beatles' mop-top is hanging up his scissors - after 65 YEARS.Brian Higgins, 79, is known as the 'man with the flying scissors' and has.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 03:29 Published on August 12, 2020

Tweets about this