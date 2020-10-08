|
Top White House security official Crede Bailey hospitalized with COVID-19
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Crede Bailey's illness was first reported by Bloomberg, which said he got sick before the Rose Garden event to announce Trump's Supreme Court pick.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bloomberg Television Financial and business cable news channel
Cyberpunk 2077 dev breaks promise, will force employees to work six days a weekImage: CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has told employees that six-day workweeks will be mandatory ahead of the game’s..
The Verge
TikTok Files Complaint Against Trump Administration
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
How Big Is Apple's $2-Trillion Market Cap?
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27Published
Apple to offer bundled services
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:19Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Pence responds to question about White House COVID outbreak, says admin. trusts people to make health choicesPence said that "many of the people" at the event were tested for coronavirus and pointed out that the event was outdoors.
USATODAY.com
'The messaging has to be based on trust': American Lung Association seeks to dispel COVID-19 misinformationAmid a White House outbreak and misinformation about COVID-19, the American Lung Association is offering guidance for dealing with the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
'I'm speaking' vs. 'If I may finish': Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 and other top moments from the VP debateVice president Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris hit each other on taxes, climate change and the COVID-19 responses.
USATODAY.com
Harris on taking a COVID vaccine: If Trump tells me to take it, I won'tSenator Kamala Harris said during Wednesday's vice presidential debate that she will only follow instructions from health experts on whether to take a..
CBS News
Kelly Rowland Announces She Is Pregnant
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
CBS Evening News, October 7th, 2020Trump returns to Oval Office despite coronavirus infection; Roommates put political differences aside to set an example of civility
CBS News
Harris says she'll listen to doctors' advice on COVID-19 vaccine, not Trump'sThe Democratic vice presidential nominee said she would trust health professionals over the word of President Donald Trump
USATODAY.com
Harris says Americans have a right to know who's influencing TrumpDuring the first and only vice presidential debate between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence, the senator challenged the Trump administration's..
CBS News
U.S. virus response 'greatest failure' in history -Harris
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:00Published
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Prosecutor can obtain Trump's tax returns, court rules
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:05Published
Where can auto accident victims sue the manufacturer? Supreme Court is conflicted.The Supreme Court has for decades limited access to the nation's courthouse doors. On Wednesday, it came face to face with one of the consequences.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump would repeal and replace Obamacare with a nothingburgerOur View: Affordable Care Act set to reach the Supreme Court after election. COVID-19 layoffs only underscore what a lifeline the ACA is to millions.
USATODAY.com
Texas’s Supreme Court upholds extension of early voting but strikes down Houston’s plan to expand mail-in balloting.
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this