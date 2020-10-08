Global  
 

Top White House security official Crede Bailey hospitalized with COVID-19

USATODAY.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Crede Bailey's illness was first reported by Bloomberg, which said he got sick before the Rose Garden event to announce Trump's Supreme Court pick.
Pence responds to question about White House COVID outbreak, says admin. trusts people to make health choices

 Pence said that "many of the people" at the event were tested for coronavirus and pointed out that the event was outdoors.
USATODAY.com

'The messaging has to be based on trust': American Lung Association seeks to dispel COVID-19 misinformation

 Amid a White House outbreak and misinformation about COVID-19, the American Lung Association is offering guidance for dealing with the coronavirus.
 
USATODAY.com

'I'm speaking' vs. 'If I may finish': Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 and other top moments from the VP debate

 Vice president Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris hit each other on taxes, climate change and the COVID-19 responses.
USATODAY.com

Harris on taking a COVID vaccine: If Trump tells me to take it, I won't

 Senator Kamala Harris said during Wednesday's vice presidential debate that she will only follow instructions from health experts on whether to take a..
CBS News
CBS Evening News, October 7th, 2020

 Trump returns to Oval Office despite coronavirus infection; Roommates put political differences aside to set an example of civility
CBS News

Harris says she'll listen to doctors' advice on COVID-19 vaccine, not Trump's

 The Democratic vice presidential nominee said she would trust health professionals over the word of President Donald Trump
USATODAY.com

Harris says Americans have a right to know who's influencing Trump

 During the first and only vice presidential debate between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence, the senator challenged the Trump administration's..
CBS News
U.S. virus response 'greatest failure' in history -Harris [Video]

U.S. virus response 'greatest failure' in history -Harris

During a 90-minute debate, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris criticized President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying: "The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:00Published

Prosecutor can obtain Trump's tax returns, court rules [Video]

Prosecutor can obtain Trump's tax returns, court rules

[NFA] President Trump's lawyer said Trump will appeal to the Supreme Court after a federal appeals court on Wednesday said Manhattan's district attorney can enforce a subpoena seeking Donald Trump's tax returns and other financial records for a criminal probe into the U.S. president and his businesses. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:05Published

Where can auto accident victims sue the manufacturer? Supreme Court is conflicted.

 The Supreme Court has for decades limited access to the nation's courthouse doors. On Wednesday, it came face to face with one of the consequences.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump would repeal and replace Obamacare with a nothingburger

 Our View: Affordable Care Act set to reach the Supreme Court after election. COVID-19 layoffs only underscore what a lifeline the ACA is to millions.
USATODAY.com

Vice presidential debate: Kamala Harris ducks Pence’s court-packing question

 Vice President Mike Pence hammered Sen. Kamala Harris Wednesday night over whether Democrats would pack the Supreme Court should they not “get their way,”...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mediaite

Kamala Harris Refuses To Answer Question On Packing The Supreme Court

 'She never answered the question'
Daily Caller Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewCNA

Everything You Need To Know About Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett – OpEd

Everything You Need To Know About Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett – OpEd By Rev. Ben Johnson* Amy Coney Barrett’s record of judicial rulings and legal writings shows that she holds an originalist view of the Constitution, and it...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •CNA

