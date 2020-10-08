Global  
 

'I'm speaking' vs. 'If I may finish': Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 and other top moments from the VP debate

Thursday, 8 October 2020
Vice president Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris hit each other on taxes, climate change and the COVID-19 responses.
 Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris are making their final preparations ahead of Wednesday's highly anticipated debate. Ed O'Keefe of CBS News offers a preview. (10/6/20)

Harris says a Biden administration will not ban fracking

 Kamala Harris pushed back against Mike Pence's assertion that the Biden administration would implement the Green New Deal.
Pence responds to question about White House COVID outbreak, says admin. trusts people to make health choices

 Pence said that "many of the people" at the event were tested for coronavirus and pointed out that the event was outdoors.
Harris says Americans have a right to know who's influencing Trump

 During the first and only vice presidential debate between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence, the senator challenged the Trump administration's..
Pence defends Rose Garden event and White House COVID-19 response

 Kamala Harris slammed the response to the pandemic as "the greatest failure of any presidential administration."
Harris on taking a COVID vaccine: If Trump tells me to take it, I won't

 Senator Kamala Harris said during Wednesday's vice presidential debate that she will only follow instructions from health experts on whether to take a..
Kelly Rowland is expecting a baby. The singer/actress/TV personality went public with her baby bump on the cover of Women's Health magazine. Rowland told the magazine that she and husband Tim Weatherspoon wanted to have another child. "We had been talking about it loosely, and then Covid happened, and we were just like, 'Let's see what happens,'" Rowland said. The 39-year-old star said she wasn't expecting to get pregnant right away, but is happy she did.

US Election 2020: Kamala-Pence debate opens with clash over Trump administration's COVID-19 response

 With presidential ambitions of their own, both sat behind plexiglass shields for the uninterrupted 90-minute debate.
Harris says she'll listen to doctors' advice on COVID-19 vaccine, not Trump's

 The Democratic vice presidential nominee said she would trust health professionals over the word of President Donald Trump
The VP debate: Why the pandemic will be front and centre of Pence, Harris face-off

 WATCH THE DEBATE LIVE: e> As the coronavirus sweeps through the upper reaches of the United States Government, Republican Vice-President Mike Pence and..
The VP debate: Red, white and blue — and plexiglass

 The stage in Utah has been set with all the trappings of a modern United States political debate: Red, white and blue carpets, a backdrop of the Declaration of..
[NFA] This week’s vice presidential debate has taken on an outsized and perhaps unprecedented significance, with questions about President Donald Trump’s health now looming over the U.S. election less than a month away. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Analyzing the 2016 V.P. Debate Between Kaine and Pence

 The vice president is likely to be focused and aggressively defend President Trump, as he did in the debate against Senator Tim Kaine.
Presidential nominee Joe Biden is surging past Donald Trump in the battle for the White House. With less than four weeks to go until Election Day, Biden is pulling ahead of Trump in the latest Electoral College survey. According to CNN, the Democratic presidential nominee has crossed the necessary 270 electoral college vote threshold. Adding up the states that are currently rated in his camp and those leaning left, it brings his total to 290 electoral votes.

Putin sends a mixed message on US election, hedging his bets

 Russian President Vladimir Putin today decried what he called former Vice-President Joe Biden's "sharp anti-Russian rhetoric" but praised the Democratic..
Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence discuss Donald Trump's tax returns and financial disclosures.

Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence offer competing viewpoints on America's COVID-19 response.

CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink previews the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

