Pence, Harris Spar Over COVID-19 in Vice Presidential Debate

VOA News Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
There were heated exchanges early on, but overall it was a far more respectful affair than the opening presidential debate eight days earlier
Pence, Harris Clash Over Virus At Vice Presidential Debate

Pence, Harris Clash Over Virus At Vice Presidential Debate

 Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Senator Kamala Harris met for the first and only vice presidential debate of the 2020 campaign in Salt Lake City, Utah, with sharp exchanges over the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, the Supreme Court and more.

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris square off in civil debate

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris square off in civil debate

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris have faced off in what was a largely civil vicepresidential debate, contrasting the chaotic encounter between their runningmates Donald Trump and Joe Biden last week. The..

Viewers distracted as fly lands on Mike Pence's head during debate.

Viewers distracted as fly lands on Mike Pence's head during debate.

The vice presidential debate featured plexiglass barriers to preventcoronavirus spread, but they were no match for the night’s most talked-aboutintruder: a fly. The insect briefly buzzed around the..

Team Coverage: Sen. Kamala Harris, Vice President Mike Pence Clash In Only Debate

Team Coverage: Sen. Kamala Harris, Vice President Mike Pence Clash In Only Debate

In the only debate between the Vice Presidential contenders, Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence battled over the coronavirus response, the economy and numerous other major issues less..

Pence, Harris in Utah for vice presidential debate; Trump quarantining at the White House

 With the November election less than one month away, the running mates of Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are scheduled to appear for 90 minutes at the...
Celebs Are Praising Kamala Harris' Debate Performance - Read the Tweets!

 Kamala Harris went up against Mike Pence during the first and only Vice Presidential Debate and celebs are praising her performance in the event. The Democratic...
Kamala Harris Soundly Defeats Mike Pence in CNN Poll on VP Debate: 59% to 38%

 Kamala Harris soundly defeats Mike Pence in CNN poll on vice presidential debate: 59% to 38%
