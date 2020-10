You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources World's longest legs record broken by Texan teen



This Texas teen is strutting into the Guinness World Records for having the longest female legs and the longest legs on a teenager. Seventeen-year-old Maci Currin's legs measure 135.267cm (53. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 05:05 Published 3 days ago Texas teen with world's longest legs breaks Guinness World Record, how tall is she|Oneindia News



A 17-year-old girl from Texas, has broken the Guinness World Record for having the world's longest legs and the longest legs on a teenager. As mentioned on the official website of the Guinness World.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:05 Published 3 days ago US teen breaks World Record for longest female legs



Guinness World Records reveal that Maci Currin has officially achieved the title for the Longest legs (female), with her right leg measuring in at 134.3 cm, and her left at 135.267 cm. Maci, 17, from.. Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 01:13 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this