Sen. Kamala Harris defends her law enforcement record during the VP debate
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Sen. Kamala Harris discusses her law enforcement and criminal justice record to Vice President Pence during the VP debate.
Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee
Harris dodges questions on support for Supreme Court packingThe concept known as court packing has gained traction among some Democrats following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
CBS News
Fly lands on Pence's hair during vice presidential debateFor the first and only vice presidential debate, Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence took the stage with moderator Susan Page of USA Today —..
CBS News
'You mean $750,000?'-Harris slams Trump on his taxes
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:48Published
VP debate fact check: Pence and Harris on Supreme Court, Swine Flu and moreHarris and Pence met in Salt Lake City in their only debate before the presidential election.
CBS News
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
US election: Mike Pence, Kamala Harris spar over coronavirus but keep it civil at VP debateUS Vice-President Mike Pence defended the Trump administration's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 Americans this afternoon..
New Zealand Herald
US VP Debate: Kamala Harris calls Trump administration 'greatest failure' in response to COVID
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:47Published
Vice President of the United States Second highest executive office in the United States government
VP debate 2020: Pence and Harris clash on coronavirus pandemicKamala Harris accuses Mr Trump of a historic failure; Mr Pence accuses the Democratic ticket of "plagiarism".
BBC News
'I'm speaking' vs. 'If I may finish': Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 and other top moments from the VP debateVice president Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris hit each other on taxes, climate change and the COVID-19 responses.
USATODAY.com
