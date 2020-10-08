Global  
 

Sen. Kamala Harris defends her law enforcement record during the VP debate

USATODAY.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Sen. Kamala Harris discusses her law enforcement and criminal justice record to Vice President Pence during the VP debate.
Sen. Kamala Harris defends her law enforcement record during the VP debate

Harris dodges questions on support for Supreme Court packing

 The concept known as court packing has gained traction among some Democrats following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
CBS News

Fly lands on Pence's hair during vice presidential debate

 For the first and only vice presidential debate, Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence took the stage with moderator Susan Page of USA Today —..
CBS News
'You mean $750,000?'-Harris slams Trump on his taxes [Video]

'You mean $750,000?'-Harris slams Trump on his taxes

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris assailed Trump for reportedly paying $750 a year in federal income tax, saying: "When I first heard about it, I literally said, 'You mean $750,000?'"

VP debate fact check: Pence and Harris on Supreme Court, Swine Flu and more

 Harris and Pence met in Salt Lake City in their only debate before the presidential election.
CBS News

US election: Mike Pence, Kamala Harris spar over coronavirus but keep it civil at VP debate

 US Vice-President Mike Pence defended the Trump administration's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 Americans this afternoon..
New Zealand Herald
US VP Debate: Kamala Harris calls Trump administration 'greatest failure' in response to COVID [Video]

US VP Debate: Kamala Harris calls Trump administration 'greatest failure' in response to COVID

Ahead of US elections 2020, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris came face-to-face for debate in Washington DC. While replying to a question on COVID-19 response, Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris said, "American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in history of our country. 210 thousand people died in last several months. President and Vice President were informed about nature of this pandemic that is lethal and airborne. Even today, they still don't have a plan. Joe Biden has." In response US Vice President Mike Pence said, "When I look at their plan, they talk about advancing testing, creating new PPE kits and developing vaccine. Looks a little bit like plagiarism which Joe Biden knows little about."

VP debate 2020: Pence and Harris clash on coronavirus pandemic

 Kamala Harris accuses Mr Trump of a historic failure; Mr Pence accuses the Democratic ticket of "plagiarism".
BBC News

'I'm speaking' vs. 'If I may finish': Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 and other top moments from the VP debate

 Vice president Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris hit each other on taxes, climate change and the COVID-19 responses.
USATODAY.com

More Civil, But Definitely Contentious, Vice Presidential Debate [Video]

More Civil, But Definitely Contentious, Vice Presidential Debate

CBS4's Natalie Brand shares the details of the debate between Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence.

VP Watch Party Held At Drive-In Theater In Queens [Video]

VP Watch Party Held At Drive-In Theater In Queens

Those in attendance appreciated actual issues being discussed by Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports

Vice presidential debate: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence joust over Supreme Court justices [Video]

Vice presidential debate: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence joust over Supreme Court justices

Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence debate the appointment of Supreme Court justices.

Kamala Harris' reactions to Mike Pence at the VP debate are all you need to see

 Kamala Harris' face has gone on QUITE the journey. On Wednesday night, Senator Harris and Vice President Mike Pence met up at the University of Utah in Salt...
Mashable Also reported by •CBS NewsThe AgeMediaiteWorldNewsFOXNews.comCBC.caNewsmax

Pence, Harris Dodge Debate Questions, but Housefly Steals the Show

 Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris seemed to avoid answering nearly every question during their debate, but one of 'em couldn't dodge a fly ... for...
TMZ.com Also reported by •The AgeNewsmax

VP Debate Gets Heated After Pence Accuses Harris of ‘Slander’ Against Trump on Military, Susan Page Jumps in to Enforce Rules

 Things got pretty animated during the mostly muted vice presidential debate Wednesday night during an exchange between *Kamala Harris* and *Mike Pence* on...
Mediaite


