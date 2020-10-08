|
After VP debate, fans are hoping 'The Fly' actor Jeff Goldblum will land on this week's 'SNL'
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
After a fly landed on VP Mike Pence's head during the vice presidential debate, fans thought of Jeff Goldblum's sci-fi film "The Fly" and "SNL."
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jeff Goldblum American actor and musician
Sam Neill et Jeff Goldblum célèbrent leur retrouvailles à l’écran
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum duet to mark big screen reunion
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Vice President of the United States Second highest executive office in the United States government
'Debate instead of a debacle': Savannah Guthrie, Katie Couric and celebs react to VP debateAlthough it wasn't a television spectacle like the first presidential debate, Wednesday's event was still marred by frequent interruptions.
USATODAY.com
Sen. Kamala Harris defends her law enforcement record during the VP debateSen. Kamala Harris discusses her law enforcement and criminal justice record to Vice President Pence during the VP debate.
USATODAY.com
US VP Debate: Kamala Harris calls Trump administration 'greatest failure' in response to COVID
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:47Published
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
Peaceful transfer of power? Pence says 'we are going to win'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07Published
Trump soldier Mike Pence faces off with an impressive Kamala Harris: Mastio and LawrencePence didn't even pretend Trump has a plan to protect insurance for people with preexisting conditions. And Harris didn't answer on 'packing the court.'
USATODAY.com
Vice-presidential debate: Pence and Harris claims fact-checkedFace-off between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris covered coronavirus, the economy and the environment.
BBC News
Pence denies systemic racism, Harris decrys Trump administration 'pattern' of racism in historic debateSen. Kamala Harris, the nation's first Black vice presidential nominee, pointed to President Donald Trump's long history of racist remarks.
USATODAY.com
