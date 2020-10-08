Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After VP debate, fans are hoping 'The Fly' actor Jeff Goldblum will land on this week's 'SNL'

USATODAY.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
After a fly landed on VP Mike Pence's head during the vice presidential debate, fans thought of Jeff Goldblum's sci-fi film "The Fly" and "SNL."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jeff Goldblum Jeff Goldblum American actor and musician

Sam Neill et Jeff Goldblum célèbrent leur retrouvailles à l’écran [Video]

Sam Neill et Jeff Goldblum célèbrent leur retrouvailles à l’écran

Sam Neill et Jeff Goldblum célèbrent leurs retrouvailles à l'écran dans l'univers de «Jurassic Park» en proposant une série de duos musicaux en ligne

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum duet to mark big screen reunion [Video]

Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum duet to mark big screen reunion

Actors Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum are celebrating their onscreen reunion in the forthcoming Jurassic Park sequel by serving up a series of musical duets online.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Vice President of the United States Vice President of the United States Second highest executive office in the United States government

'Debate instead of a debacle': Savannah Guthrie, Katie Couric and celebs react to VP debate

 Although it wasn't a television spectacle like the first presidential debate, Wednesday's event was still marred by frequent interruptions.
USATODAY.com

Sen. Kamala Harris defends her law enforcement record during the VP debate

 Sen. Kamala Harris discusses her law enforcement and criminal justice record to Vice President Pence during the VP debate.
USATODAY.com
US VP Debate: Kamala Harris calls Trump administration 'greatest failure' in response to COVID [Video]

US VP Debate: Kamala Harris calls Trump administration 'greatest failure' in response to COVID

Ahead of US elections 2020, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris came face-to-face for debate in Washington DC. While replying to a question on COVID-19 response, Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris said, "American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in history of our country. 210 thousand people died in last several months. President and Vice President were informed about nature of this pandemic that is lethal and airborne. Even today, they still don't have a plan. Joe Biden has." In response US Vice President Mike Pence said, "When I look at their plan, they talk about advancing testing, creating new PPE kits and developing vaccine. Looks a little bit like plagiarism which Joe Biden knows little about."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:47Published

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

Peaceful transfer of power? Pence says 'we are going to win' [Video]

Peaceful transfer of power? Pence says 'we are going to win'

During Wednesday night's debate, Vice President Mike Pence was asked what he would "personally do" if President Donald Trump did not accept a peaceful transfer of power following the election results. Pence replied, "I think we are going to win."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

Trump soldier Mike Pence faces off with an impressive Kamala Harris: Mastio and Lawrence

 Pence didn't even pretend Trump has a plan to protect insurance for people with preexisting conditions. And Harris didn't answer on 'packing the court.'
USATODAY.com

Vice-presidential debate: Pence and Harris claims fact-checked

 Face-off between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris covered coronavirus, the economy and the environment.
BBC News

Pence denies systemic racism, Harris decrys Trump administration 'pattern' of racism in historic debate

 Sen. Kamala Harris, the nation's first Black vice presidential nominee, pointed to President Donald Trump's long history of racist remarks.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

'Pink Eye Pence' Is Trending After Mike Pence's Eyes Looked Red at VP Debate

 Vice President Mike Pence is the topic of a lot of discussion right now over things that happened during the VP Debate and lots of people are talking about his...
Just Jared Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS News

Celebs Are Praising Kamala Harris' Debate Performance - Read the Tweets!

 Kamala Harris went up against Mike Pence during the first and only Vice Presidential Debate and celebs are praising her performance in the event. The Democratic...
Just Jared Also reported by •CBS NewsIndiaTimesFOXNews.com

Vice presidential debate: Pence raises Biden plagiarism scandal in defending coronavirus response

 Vice President Mike Pence, in Wednesday's vice presidential debate in Utah, brought up the plagiarism scandals that embroiled Joe Biden decades ago when arguing...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •BBC News

Tweets about this