Kamala Harris halts Mike Pence interruption during VP debate to remind him: 'I am speaking'

SBS Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Democrat Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris hit back at her Republican rival Mike Pence for interrupting her during their debate.
 Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Senator Kamala Harris met for the first and only vice presidential debate of the 2020 campaign in Salt Lake City, Utah, with sharp exchanges over the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, the Supreme Court and more.

